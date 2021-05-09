JUV vs MIL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Serie A Match - May 9th, 2021

The Serie A is back in action with another important fixture this weekend as AC Milan lock horns with Juventus at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday. Both teams face an intense battle for a top-four finish in the coming weeks and cannot afford to drop points this weekend.

Juventus have endured a miserable season by their high standards and are at risk of missing out on the UEFA Champions League this year. The Bianconeri have relied far too heavily on Cristiano Ronaldo this season and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture.

AC Milan started the season in emphatic fashion but an extraordinary slump in recent months has seen the Rossoneri fall into the same boat as Juventus. Stefano Pioli's side has managed to adapt to its contrasting fortunes in recent weeks but will need to put on a show against a robust Juventus outfit.

Squads to choose from

Juventus (JUV)

Wojciech Szczesny, Gianluigi Buffon, Carlo Pinsoglio; Alex Sandro, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt, Danilo, Merih Demiral, Radu Dragusin; Weston McKennie, Rodrigo Bentancur, Juan Cuadrado, Arthur Melo, Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey; Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala, Federico Chiesa, Federico Bernardeschi, Felix Correia, Dejan Kulusevski, Giacomo Vrioni

AC Milan (MIL)

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Antonio Donnarumma, Ciprian Tatarusanu; Davide Calabria, Diogo Dalot, Matteo Gabbia, Theo Hernandez, Pierre Kalulu, Simon Kjaer, Alessandro Romagnoli, Fikayo Tomori; Ismael Bennacer, Hakan Calhanoglu, Brahim Diaz, Jens Petter Hauge, Franck Kessie, Rade Krunic, Souahilo Meite, Alexis Saelemaekers, Sandro Tonalo; Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ante Rebic, Rafael Leao, Mario Mandzukic

Predicted Playing XIs

Juventus (JUV)

Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Giorgio Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot, Juan Cuadrado, Federico Chiesa; Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo

AC Milan (MIL)

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Theo Hernandez, Simon Kjaer, Fikayo Tomori, Davide Calabria; Franck Kessie, Ismael Bennacer; Hakan Calhanoglu, Alexis Saelemaekers, Ante Rebic; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Match Details

Match: Juventus (JUV) vs AC Milan (MIL), Serie A

Date: 10th May 2021 at 12:15 AM IST

Venue: Allianz Stadium, Turin

#JuveMilan: the players available for tonight’s big one ⚔️



I convocati per il big match di stasera ⚔️ #SempreMilan

@pumafootball pic.twitter.com/GDOYXa0y2V — AC Milan (@acmilan) May 9, 2021

Juventus (JUV) vs AC Milan (MIL) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Juventus (JUV) vs AC Milan (MIL) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

With a combined 42 goals in the Serie A between them, Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic virtually pick themselves in this team. The two veteran strikers have dominated the Serie A this season and their ability to step up in big matches hold them in good stead ahead of this game.

Federico Chiesa has also been impressive for Juventus and has scored several crucial goals for the Bianconeri this season. His counterpart Alexis Saelemaekers has also enjoyed a breakthrough season and will likely find a place in the team in the absence of Samu Castillejo.

Both teams have impressive defensive set-ups and the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Simon Kjaer are good options for what has been a low-scoring fixture in recent years. Theo Hernandez has been on fire for AC Milan and may well provide attacking returns this weekend.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giorgio Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt, Simon Kjaer, Theo Hernandez; Juan Cuadrado, Adrien Rabiot, Alexis Saelemaekers, Federico Chiesa; Zlatan Ibrahimovic (VC), Cristiano Ronaldo (C)

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV), Vice-captain: Zlatan Ibrahimovic (MIL)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Wojciech Szczesny; Alex Sandro, Matthijs de Ligt, Simon Kjaer, Theo Hernandez; Ismael Bennacer, Adrien Rabiot, Franck Kessie, Federico Chiesa; Zlatan Ibrahimovic (VC), Cristiano Ronaldo (C)

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV), Vice-captain: Zlatan Ibrahimovic (MIL)

Franck Kessie has been one of AC Milan's best players this season and has played a key role in the Rossoneri's fortunes. The midfielder is sure to start this weekend and will have a pivotal role to play against Juventus.

Alex Sandro has not enjoyed a particularly fruitful season but could prove to be a viable alternative to one of the centre-backs in the team. The full-back can provide assists on his best day and will have to serve as an attacking outlet against AC Milan.

