What channel is Juventus vs AC Milan? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news

The Serie A is back in action with another high-octane fixture this weekend as Juventus lock horns with AC Milan at the Juventus Stadium on Sunday. Both Italian giants are embroiled in a battle for a top-four finish at the moment and cannot afford to put a foot wrong this weekend.

Juventus have failed to meet expectations this season and will have to work hard to qualify for the UEFA Champions League this year. The Bianconeri had to rely on talismanic striker Cristiano Ronaldo to avoid a humiliating defeat last weekend and will need to take it up a notch on Sunday.

AC Milan, on the other hand, have experienced a slump after an impressive start to their Serie A campaign. The Rossoneri are in fifth place in the Serie A standings at the moment and cannot afford another debacle against Juventus this weekend.

Juventus vs AC Milan Team News

Juventus need to win this game

Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo scored an exceptional brace against Udinese last weekend and will need to pull another rabbit out of the hat on Sunday. Alvaro Morata was benched on the day and is likely to return to the team against AC Milan.

Federico Chiesa has made progress with his recovery and is available for selection this weekend. Adrien Rabiot is also back and is set to partner Rodrigo Bentancur in the midfield.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AC Milan cannot afford a defeat

AC Milan

With Samu Castillejo suspended at the moment, Alexis Saelemaekers and Ante Rebic are likely to occupy the wide positions against Juventus. Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been crucial to AC Milan's fortunes this season and will have to play his part against the Bianconeri.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Samu Castillejo

At what time does the match between Juventus and AC Milan kick off?

India: 10th May 2021, at 12:15 AM

USA: 9th May 2021, at 2:45 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 1:45 PM (Central Standard Time), 11:45 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 9th May 2021, at 7:45 PM

Where and how to watch Juventus vs AC Milan on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD

USA: Rai Italia Nord America

UK: Premier Sports 1

How to watch live streaming of Juventus vs AC Milan?

India: SonyLIV

USA: ESPN+

UK: LiveScore App

