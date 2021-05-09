What channel is Real Madrid vs Sevilla? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news

Real Madrid are back in action in La Liga this weekend as they take on Sevilla in a crucial fixture at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Sunday. Real Madrid have an excellent opportunity to move to the top of the league table this weekend and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

Sevilla are in fourth place in the La Liga standings at the moment and still have an outside chance in the title race. The Andalusian giants suffered a crushing defeat against Athletic Bilbao last week and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, will be thrilled with Barcelona's draw with Atletico Madrid over the weekend. Los Blancos need to win all their remaining games this season and the likes of Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos will need to step up to give their side in this game.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Team News

Real Madrid have a few injury concerns

Real Madrid

With Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane recuperating from injuries at the moment, Eder Militao and Nacho will have to hold the fort for Real Madrid. Dani Carvajal is also injured at the moment and will be excluded from the squad.

Eden Hazard made his return against Chelsea and will need to prove his mettle against a strong Sevilla side. Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos have been excellent this season and will need to do much of the heavy lifting this weekend.

Injured: Lucas Vazquez, Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sevilla need to win this game

Sevilla

Joan Jordan is carrying a niggle at the moment and might not play a part against Real Madrid this weekend. Sevilla have excellent players in their ranks and will need to field their best team on Sunday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Joan Jordan

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Real Madrid and Sevilla kick off?

India: 10th May 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 9th May 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 9th May 2021, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla on TV?

India: Not Available

USA: beIN Sports

UK: LaLigaTV

How to watch live streaming of Real Madrid vs Sevilla?

India: Facebook Watch

USA: beIN Sports Connect, fuboTV

UK: Bet365

