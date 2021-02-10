Juventus 0-0 (2-1 on agg.) Inter Milan: 5 hits and flops as the Bianconeri book a spot in the final | Coppa Italia 2020-21

Juventus reached their second consecutive Coppa Italia final after holding Inter Milan to a goalless stalemate in the second leg of their semi-final fixture on Tuesday. The Turin giants won on aggregate, courtesy of their 2-1 lead from the first leg at the San Siro.

The Nerazzurri were the better team attacking-wise but were left frustrated by some solid defending from the Serie A champions.

Juventus 0-0 Inter FT (2-1 agg):



Juventus have reached the Coppa Italia final for a record 20th time. pic.twitter.com/zs2Nn5nwru — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) February 9, 2021

Juventus set out to play defensively as the pressure was on Antonio Conte's side, who had a deficit to turn around.

Here are the hits and flops from the Derby d'Italia:

Flop: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Another trophy waiting for Cristiano Ronaldo

It was a rare off game for Cristiano Ronaldo, who tried his best but couldn't find the net.

However, having struck twice at the San Siro last week to give the Bianconeri the edge, the Portuguese ace has already done his job.

If Ronaldo would've made this 😵 pic.twitter.com/6CKLt5uLLA — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 9, 2021

The 36-year-old struggled to make an impact against Inter Milan, watching two of his efforts expertly blocked and one saved by Samir Handanovic.

Ronaldo remains without a goal against the Nerazzurri in Turin. Fortunately for him, he's got another opportunity coming up when the two sides meet again in Serie A next month.

Hit: Achraf Hakimi (Inter Milan)

Achraf Hakimi is one of the best full-backs in the world

While Inter Milan couldn't find a way past the resilient Juventus defence, the Bianconeri had their hands full against Achraf Hakimi, who was in inspired form.

The Moroccan was a thorn in the face of the Bianconeri with his electrifying pace. Alex Sandro had an absolute nightmare trying to cope with his threat. Hakimi even drew a foul off him in the opening stanza, winning Inter Milan a free-kick from a good position.

The former Real Madrid outcast was full of energy and was one of the few Inter Milan players who didn't deserve to board the bus back without a win.