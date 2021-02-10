Juventus 0-0 Inter Milan: Player ratings as goalless draw takes Bianconeri to the final | Coppa Italia 2020-21

Juventus have progressed to the 2020-21 Coppa Italia final after a 2-1 aggregate win over bitter rivals Inter Milan.

Following a 2-1 victory at the San Siro in the semi-final first leg, Juventus played out a goalless draw with Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena to reach consecutive Coppa Italia finals.

Ronaldo’s two first-leg goals lead Juventus to the Coppa Italia final ⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/JrK4qgQAWf — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 9, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo came up against a superb Samir Handanovic in the Inter Milan goal, as the Slovenian put in a world-class performance to keep the visitors in the game.

The Inter Milan shot-stopper denied Ronaldo on five separate occasions to keep his side's hopes alive. At the other end, Inter Milan were let down by poor finishing and resolute Juventus defending.

Both strikers Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez were kept at bay by the dogged Juventus defenders; head coach Andrea Pirlo has now secured his second final since his appointment last year.

This @juventusfc centreback duo vs. Inter Milan 😍:



🇳🇱 Matthijs de Ligt (21)

🚀 6 clearances

❌ 4 interceptions

⚔️ 2 tackles won

💪🏻 7/8 duels won



🇹🇷 Merih Demiral (22)

🚀 4 clearances

🧱 5 blocked shots

❌ 3 interceptions

🎯 94% pass completion



Off to the Coppa Italia final! pic.twitter.com/oxVn1Qewim — Football Wonderkids (@fbwonderkids) February 9, 2021

Juventus, who fell to Napoli in the Coppa Italia final last year, now await the winner of the other semi-final between Napoli and Atalanta.

On that note, let's have a look at the player ratings of both teams.

Juventus Player Ratings

Gianluigi Buffon 7/10

Thanks to the standout performance of his defenders, Gianluigi Buffon had a relatively quiet outing. He, however, made a vital stop to deny Lautaro Martinez in the first half.

The Juventus goalkeeper made two other key saves in the game to keep a clean sheet and help his side progress to the final.

Danilo 7/10

It was yet another dominating performance from the former Manchester City man.

Danilo was vivacious on the right side of the Juventus defence and did not hesitate to charge forward to support the attack. He was quite accurate with his passing, completing over 90% of his passes, while making three clearances and as many interceptions.

Merih Demiral 8.5/10

After struggling to impress last season, the Turkey international produced a sensational performance against Inter Milan. Merih Demiral did not hesitate to put his body on the line whenever the visitors threatened to score.

🔎 | FOCUS



Merih Demiral vs Inter:



⏱️ 90' played

👌 67 touches

👟 49/52 acc. passes

⛔️ 5 blocked shots (most)

🚀 4 clearances

🧲 3 interceptions

🚷 0 times dribbled past

🧼 1 clean sheet

📈 8.0 SofaScore rating



He starred in Juve's strong defensive display! 🌟#JuveInter pic.twitter.com/GZULa0uIHf — SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) February 9, 2021

In a 'Man of the Match' performance, Demiral blocked a game-high five shots, made four clearances and effected two interceptions.

Matthijs de Ligt 8/10

It was an utterly dominant performance from a player who has proven to be pivotal for Juventus this season.

Matthijs de Ligt partnered with an inspired Merih Demiral at the back to thwart Inter Milan and ensure Juventus kept their aggregate lead intact.

🗣: You can see improvements. Apart from Chiellini coming back, we have De Ligt who has recovered from the coronavirus and Demiral from injury. They all have different characteristics, but De Ligt and Demiral know how to deal with one-on-one in the open field.



[Pirlo] pic.twitter.com/ywtZgXCWs6 — Bianconeri Zone (@BianconeriZone) February 9, 2021

Alex Sandro 6.5/10

In an assured display, the Juventus full-back Alex Sandro was occasionally beaten by Inter Milan's marauding right-back Archraf Hakimi. But he was quick to recover as Juventus put on a defensive master class.

Sandro made three tackles and did not hesitate to support his frontmen, as he provided an outlet for Juventus to attack through the left.

Juan Cuadrado 6.5/10

The Colombian failed to make a telling impact on the game. Juan Cuadrado lost possession several times but covered a lot of ground.

Rodrigo Bentancur 7.5/10

Coming in for Arthur, Rodrigo Bentancur was immense at the centre of the park for Juventus. He provided defensive cover for the backline, winning six interceptions and one tackle while linking up with the attack occasionally.

Adrien Rabiot 7/10

Pairing with Bentancur, the Frenchman produced an industrious performance for Juventus. Adrien Rabiot commanded the midfield with his physical presence while keeping play ticking for the Bianconeri.

Federico Bernardeschi 6.5/10

The Italian had an uncharacteristically cold evening in attack but was solid defensively, making crucial interceptions. Federico Bernardeschi was replaced by Weston McKennie in the 63rd minute, though.

Dejan Kulusevski 6.5/10

The Sweden international failed to make an impact in the Juventus attack. Dejan Kulusevski lacked the killer instincts in the final third and lost possession on several occasions.

He also missed a glorious chance to win the game for Juventus after he was through on goal. But Kulusevski failed to beat Handanovic in a one-on-one situation.

Cristiano Ronaldo 6.5/10

Cristiano Ronaldo started the game a bit off the pace but grew into it as the game wore on. Provided with Juventus’ best chances of the game, Ronaldo failed to beat an inspired Inter Milan goalkeeper Samir Handanovic.

Ronaldo has 31 club trophies.



He’s got his eyes on another after reaching the Coppa Italia final 🏆 pic.twitter.com/cSN7RF5Fzh — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 9, 2021

Player ratings for Juventus substitutes

Weston McKennie 6.5/10

The American came on for the lacklustre Bernardeschi in the second half and supported the Juventus attack brilliantly. Weston McKennie came close to an assist when he set up Cristiano Ronaldo with an excellent pass, but the Portuguese failed to hit the target.

Giorgio Chiellini 6/10

The veteran defender was brought on in the 82nd minute to support the Juventus defence when Inter Milan were throwing men forward; Giorgio Chiellini performed a diligent job.

Federico Chiesa

Coming on in the 87th minute, Federico Chiesa had no impact on the game, though.