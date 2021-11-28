Juventus 0-1 Atalanta: 5 talking points as Duvan Zapata strike condemns Bianconeri to fifth league reverse of season | Serie A 2021-22

Juventus' league campaign went from bad to worse after a 1-0 loss at home to Atalanta in Serie A on Saturday. Duvan Zapata was the difference-maker for the visitors, who secured their first away win at Juventus in over three decades.

Massimiliano Allegri's side, thrashed 4-0 by Chelsea in midweek, were touted to bounce back in this game. Instead, they turned in another limp display. Their defence looked suspect, while both Paulo Dybala and Federico Chiesa guilty of spurning gilt-edged chances in the game' opening stanza.

It was their fifth league defeat of the season in 14 games as Juventus now trail leaders Napoli by 11 points. The Partenopei also have a game in hand over the Bianconeri. Meanwhile, Atalanta have strengthened their grip on fourth place.

On that note, here are the five major talking points from the game:

#5 Is playing away at Juventus no longer intimidating?

Juventus have failed to win 30% of their home league games this year (6/18).

Of their five losses in Serie A so far this season, three have come at home. It's their worst such record at this stage of the competition since the 1956-57 campaign.

Their first home defeat came against newly promoted Empoli on matchday two. The Bianconeri then went down 2-1 in stoppage-time to Sassuolo last month.

It begs the question - is playing away at Juventus no longer an intimidating proposition for Serie A teams?

Juventus had built the foundation of their Scudetto glories on a dominant home record. They went the entire season without dropping a single game in their backyard a few times.

However, those days now seem like distant memories following their poor record lately. Juventus have now failed to win 30% of their home league games this year.

#4 Atalanta win at Juventus for the first time in 32 years

Atalanta won away at Juventus for the first time since 1989.

Speaking of winning away at Juventus, Atalanta did so for the first time since October 1989, ending more than a three-decade-long wait. In retrospect, this was long coming, given their free-scoring nature of football in recent weeks and dominant exploits on their travels this season.

In fact, after last night's win, Gli Orobici now have the highest percentage of away league wins in the ongoing campaign in Europe's top-five leagues with 86.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side have won six of their seven away games in Serie A this season. They have dropped points only against defending champions Inter Milan in a 2-2 draw in September.

