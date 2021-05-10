Juventus 0-3 AC Milan: Player Ratings as dismal Bianconeri drop out of top 4 | Serie A 2020-2021 

Deposed Serie A champions Juventus lost 0-3 at home to AC Milan to drop out of the top four with only three league games to go.

Brahim Diaz opened the scoring for AC Milan and also won a penalty, which Franck Kessie failed to convert, though. But Juventus failed to get going, and Ante Rebic doubled Milan's advantage on the night after receiving an assist from Ismael Bennacer.

Fikayo Tomori put the game to bed as he headed in Milan's third of the game after a superb free-kick from Hakan Calhanoglu.

On that note, let's have a look at the player ratings of both teams in the game.

Juventus Player Ratings

Wojciech Szczesny - 6.5/10

Wojciech Szczesny saved a penalty but conceded thrice against AC Milan. The Juventus custodian made quite a few good saves, but that was not enough for the Bianconeri from crashing to a heavy home defeat on the night.

Alex Sandro - 6.5/10

Alex Sandro did well to contain Alexis Saelemaekers on various occasions. The Juventus player made 12 recoveries, won five duels and made two clearances all game.

Giorgio Chiellini - 5.5/10

Giorgio Chiellini had a game to forget against AC Milan. The veteran Juventus defender committed a foul on Diaz that led to a penalty. Moreover, he never looked comfortable at the back and struggled all game.

Matthijs de Ligt - 6.5/10

Matthijs de Ligt put in a solid shift at the back. The Dutch international took charge in the Juventus penalty box and managed to keep Zlatan Ibrahimovic quiet.

Juan Cuadrado - 6.5/10

Juan Cuadrado looked like the only source of attack for a lacklustre Juventus team on the night. The Colombian created six chances, but none of them led to a goal, though.

Federico Chiesa - 6/10

Federico Chiesa looked far from his best, as he endured a difficult time against Davide Calabria. The former Fiorentina star also gave away a careless free-kick, which led to AC Milan's opener on the night.

Adrien Rabiot - 6/10

Adrien Rabiot did well to provide an option for Juventus higher up the pitch but looked lost for ideas moving forward. The Frenchman was astute physically, but his lack of vision created a disconnect between the Bianconeri midfield and attack.

Rodrigo Bentancur - 6.5/10

Rodrigo Bentancur had a decent outing for Juventus. The Uruguayan international was good defensively but failed to provide a cutting edge in the final third. He failed to create anything substantial in attack, as he looked too cautious moving forward.

Weston McKennie - 6/10

Weston McKennie lost his midfield duel to Franck Kessie as Juventus' US international could not leave his mark on the game. The Bianconeri struggled in the centre, as they were outnumbered by Milan on various occasions.

Alvaro Morata - 5/10

Alvaro Morata was non-existent for Juventus on the night. The Spaniard was nowhere to be seen and provided Cristiano Ronaldo little support.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 6/10

Cristiano Ronaldo looked isolated, as Juventus failed to create chances for him to latch onto. The Portuguese livened up after the introduction of Dejan Kulusevski and Paulo Dybala, but it was too late for Juventus by then.

Ratings of Juventus substitutes

Dejan Kulusevski - 6/10

Dejan Kulusevski tried everything to make something happen for Juventus, but that was not to be on the night.

Paulo Dybala - 6/10

Dybala combined well with Ronaldo after coming on but failed to impact proceedings for Juventus.

1 / 2 NEXT