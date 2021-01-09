Reports: Chelsea star Fikayo Tomori wants January exit from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea could lose another promising young footballer from their ranks this month due to the lack of playing time.

According to Express, Blues defender Fikayo Tomori wants to leave Stamford Bridge this month. The 23-year-old has generated interest from Premier League sides Leeds United and Newcastle United.

The Englishman rose through the ranks at Chelsea and broke into the first team last season after a few loan spells away from the club. Tomori managed 22 appearances in all competitions and even scored two goals. That included 15 games in the league with 11 consecutive starts for Frank Lampard’s side. It appeared that the youngster was ready to cement his place in the starting eleven at one point. However, Tomori lost his rhythm in the later stages of the season.

This term, however, things have gone from bad to worse. The Englishman has played only 45 minutes of football in the Premier League and has struggled for opportunities at Chelsea. The arrival of Thiago Silva over the summer has hurt his chances and Tomori now finds himself further down the pecking order at the Stamford Bridge.

The Englishman is understandably unhappy about the situation and wants to leave in search of regular football to get his career back on track.

Newcastle are eyeing a loan deal to sign Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori in January. (Source: Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/wjrsBlg08l — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 3, 2021

Tomori has reportedly informed the Chelsea hierarchy about his decision and is apparently searching for a new club. Leeds United and Newcastle United are tracking his situation and remain interested in his services.

Chelsea yet to make transfer decision on Tomori

Fikayo Tomori

It is not entirely clear whether Chelsea are willing to let him leave permanently or whether the Blues would like to opt for a loan deal. Tomori is open to both options and his priority is to secure regular first-team football. He would certainly get that opportunity at both Leeds and Newcastle if the Blues are ready to let him go.

The 23-year-old’s form last season saw him secure his first senior cap for the Three Lions. The Englishman’s performances were also praised by many former Chelsea players and he was even compared to William Gallas. The Blues might not be ready to see such a talented player leave, especially since they might yet need him this season.

Fikayo Tomori is keen to move on from #Chelsea, or at the very least leave on loan after a lack of game time.



[via @PhilHay_ | @SJohnsonSport] — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) January 8, 2021

Chelsea are currently ninth in the Premier League, seven points behind leaders Liverpool after 17 games. The Blues have lost three of the last five games in the league and have struggled for form and consistency in recent weeks.