Juventus 1-0 Chelsea: Player ratings as Federico Chiesa's strike sinks holders | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Juventus took a giant stride towards the last 16 of the Champions League after beating holders Chelsea 1-0 at the Allianz Stadium. Federico Chiesa scored the lone goal of the match in the 46th minute to hand the Bianconeri a huge win.

Following a cagey opening half of few chances, the home side hit the Blues just 11 seconds into the second half. After Federico Bernardeschi released Chiesa in the left-inside channel, the forward smashed home a thumping finish. The visitors, who were caught napping, looked to make amends by upping the ante in the final quarter of the match, but to no avail.

Romelu Lukaku, goalless in three games coming into this match, wasted two glorious chances at the end. He fired into the stands from close range before nodding a tame effort straight to Wojciech Szczesny.

That merely summed up a frustrating night for the reigning champions. Chelsea have now lost for the second game in a row in all competitions after a bright start to the ongoing season.

Goal @goal Juventus take control of Group H thanks to Federico Chiesa's brilliant winner ⚪️⚫️ Juventus take control of Group H thanks to Federico Chiesa's brilliant winner ⚪️⚫️ https://t.co/GJRfcTeU4o

With the win, Juventus retain pole position in Group H with six points, followed by Chelsea and Zenit St. Petersburg on three apiece. On that note, here are the player ratings for Juventus and Chelsea:

Juventus Player Ratings against Chelsea

Wojciech Szczesny - 6.5/10

Chelsea's sustained pressure in the final quarter of the match kept Szczesny on his toes. But it was largely a comfortable night for him in goal, making just one save.

Danilo - 7/10

A huge figure defensively, the Brazilian kept everything in shape at the back for Chelsea, intercepting crosses and making seven clearances.

Leonardo Bonucci - 7.5/10

The veteran Juventus defender was a colossal figure at the back once again. Bonucci read the game brilliantly, making three clearances and blocks,and registering four interceptions.

Matthijs de Ligt - 8/10

Chelsea's marauding forwards made him uncomfortable at times, but De Ligt held firm, safeguarding the Juventus citadel with aplomb.

Alex Sandro - 7/10

The Brazilian was pegged back in his half for much of the game. He did show some attacking intent towards the end, though.

Juan Cuadrado - 7.5/10

Full of energy, poise and purpose, Cuadrado proved invaluable for Juventus during Chelsea's moments of pressure.

Rodrigo Bentancur - 7.5/10

Juventus' best spells of pressing came from the Uruguayan. Bentancur could've used some help from his teammates to make more impact, though.

Manuel Locatelli - 8/10

The former Sassuolo man was the anchor for Juventus. He played a big part in breaking Chelsea down, and fought hard for the ball. Locatelli won six of his nine ground duels. He also made key interceptions and tackles, and also made two clearances.

Adrien Rabiot - 6/10

He overhit a good chance early on, and then saw a chance creating by him wasted by Bernardeschi in the 64th minute.

.

Federico Bernardeschi - 6.5/10

He assisted Chiesa for Juventus' winner with a fine ball. But Bernardeschio squandered a good chance around the hour mark to double the hosts' advantage.

Federico Chiesa - 8/10

Juventus' man for the big occasions, Chiesa was lively from the off, scoring the only goal on the night seconds into the restart with a confident finish.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



#UCL ⚪️⚫️ Federico Chiesa has scored 5 goals in his last 5 Champions League appearances 🔥 ⚪️⚫️ Federico Chiesa has scored 5 goals in his last 5 Champions League appearances 🔥



#UCL https://t.co/j6lTa7HhJP

Ratings of Juventus substitutes against Chelsea:

Dejan Kulusevski - 6/10

He combined with Sandro on the left flank to create a chance in the 80th minute, but that came to nothing.

Weston McKennie - N/A

The young American was barely seen in the game.

Moise Kean - N/A

Coming on at pretty much the same time as McKennie, Kean, too, struggled to get involved.

Giorgio Chiellini - 6/10

He came on to help his side weather the late Chelsea storm, and fared just about alright.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav