Juventus 1-0 Valencia: 5 Hits and Flops

Mosope Ominiyi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.29K // 28 Nov 2018, 13:02 IST

Ronaldo and Mandzukic celebrate the latter's important opener during their 1-0 win over Valencia

Juventus secured their passage into the Champions League knockout stages with a slender 1-0 victory over Valencia on matchday five.

Mario Mandzukic's close-range effort just before the hour mark was enough to seal all three points, during a match of limited goalscoring opportunities.

Mouctar Diakhaby forced Wojciech Szczesny into an excellent reaction save in first-half stoppage-time, while Daniel Wass - playing at right-back - came close from range minutes earlier.

Neto, who himself spent two years in Turin before a £5.4m move last summer, was forced into making a handful of important saves. Mandzukic, Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala all came close with respective efforts, but the Croatian's goal ultimately proved all-important.

With that in mind, here's a look at five hits and flops from an eventful evening's work at the Allianz Stadium:

#5 Flop: Santi Mina

It was a difficult evening for Mina, who struggled with a lack of service

It's unfortunate given his recent impressive form, but Santi Mina was poor on this occasion.

The versatile 22-year-old forward was starved of significant service in the final third but against a side like Juve, he should have made more of an individual effort to create chances for himself.

Admittedly, that's easier said than done - not least up against the centre-back pairing of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci. However, he only had 29 touches before being hauled off after 70 minutes.

In that time, he completed one dribble, was fouled and dispossessed on three occasions and had 80% pass accuracy. Not enough for a player looking to make that step-up in quality this season.

