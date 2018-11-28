Juventus 1-0 Valencia: 5 takeaways

Juventus v Valencia - UEFA Champions League Group H

Juventus and Valencia faced off on matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night. The previous meeting between the two sides had ended in a 2-0 victory for Juventus. Juventus needed only one point to advance to the knockout stages. Valencia, on the other hand, were in a must-win situation in order to stay in the competition.

There were not many chances created in the first half, with both teams heading into the break with little to show for their efforts. Juventus broke the deadlock in the second half, inching ahead thanks to Mario Mandzukić with Cristiano Ronaldo providing the cross from the edge of the box. The Croatian then had the easiest of tasks to tap the ball in.

Valencia later thought they had an equalizer from a freekick but it was correctly ruled out as a result of a handball.

Juventus advanced through the only goal of the game and Valencia were knocked out of the Champions League.

Here are five talking points from the game.

#5 Valencia seemed devoid of ideas

Marcelino is under tremendous pressure to keep his job

Valencia were in desperate need of a win and needed to look for a goal early to have any chance. The first half was incredibly dull with both teams failing to make any clear-cut-chances. Valencia lacked a synergy that we expect to see from a team on the brink of elimination. They tried to build one or two attacks but were put to bed by the impenetrable defense of Juventus.

When on the defense, they were clueless and came close to conceding on multiple occasions. Dybala caused them problems with his passing and positioning, while Ronaldo was always a major threat throughout the game. Somehow, Valencia made it through the first half with only one major chance at goal.

From the start of the second half, Juventus looked hungrier to get a goal. Eventually, Valencia's continued failure to mark Ronaldo saw him set up the game's first and only goal.

Even after conceding, Valencia did not throw caution to the wind and attack with everything at their disposal. The introduction of Gameiro for Rodrigo, who is younger and more effective with pace. was also a move without a real intent. Marcelino was expected to perhaps change to a more attacking formation with three forwards but he did not do that either.

The closest Valencia got was the free-kick deflected in by Diakhaby. In the end, the lack of ideas brought Valencia's downfall. It now remains to be seen how much longer Marcelino can cling on to his job.

