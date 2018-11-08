Juventus 1-2 Manchester United: 4 men who helped United earn 3 points

Manchester United travelled to Turin to face Juventus in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League. United were second in the group, with 4 points from 3 games, where they had won 1, lost one and drawn one.

Incidentally, the one loss was against Juventus in the home leg at Old Trafford. United were buoyed by the comeback win against Bournemouth in the Premier League in the weekend and as such, had some long needed momentum going into this game.

Mourinho made two changes to the side that won in the weekend. He brought in Herrera in place of Fred to add some stability in the midfield and replaced Mata with the fit against Lingard. Much to everyone's amusement, the back four remained the same again.

United were in the back foot for most of the game, with Dybala and Khedira both hitting the woodwork, but the Red Devils did have moments of their own and had Juventus worried for some time in both halves. When Ronaldo scored in the 65th minute, he made things interesting.

Mourinho threw in Rashford, then Fellaini and Mata and the Spaniard drew United level in the 86th minute. Yet the drama was far from over. An Alex Sandro own goal in the 89th minute meant that the game ended 2-1 in the favour of Manchester United. A memorable away win on a night when United needed to come back from a goal down again and here are the 4 men, who stood up and earned 3 valuable points.

#4 Ashley Young

Ashley Young has rejuvenated himself time and time again, making the successful transition from Winger to Full Back. This season, as Luke Shaw has taken over the left back spot, Young was provided a chance to cover for injured Valencia as the right back and the Englishman has taken the offer with both hands.

In fact, he has also been captaining the team in Valencia's absence and has raised his standards to lead his team well. Against Juventus too, Young was stellar at the right back position.

Tasked with stopping Cristiano Ronaldo, perhaps one of the hardest jobs in the world, Young was strong, agile and nimble, as he matched the Portuguese step for step for speed and read his trickery well. It was so frustrating for Ronaldo that he had to switch sides to be effective because Young did not allow him to flourish.

Apart from picking up the pieces in defence and helping his centre-backs out, Young also joined in the attack, sending in crosses and combining with Lingard and Pogba regularly. For Mata's goal, Young's decoy was quite important and the English wingback was directly responsible for the winner, sending in a deadly free kick that was directed in, unfortunately, by Sandro.

