Juventus 1-2 PSG: 5 talking points as Parisians triumph in Turin but get pipped to top spot by Benfica | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) claimed a hard fought 2-1 win at Juventus in their UEFA Champions League matchday six on Wednesday (November 2).

Juventus, already eliminated from knockout contention before kick-off, put in a spirited showing with a young team. The hosts began the game on the front foot, carving out a few half-chances and harrying the PSG stars in possession.

However, it was PSG who took the lead through some Kylian Mbappe brilliance. The France World Cup winner was found by Lionel Messi with a square pass, with Mbappe under considerable pressure from Juventus defenders.

Federico Gatti had Mbappe's shirt in his fist but that did not deter the mercurial forward. The Frenchman rode another challenge before shooting with power and precision from outside the box to give PSG the lead in the 13th minute.

Juventus were rewarded for their efforts in the 39th minute after Juan Cuadrado headed across the box in from the right. Gainluigi Donarumma got a hand to it only to parry it into the path of Leonardo Bonucci, who finished into an empty net.

An intruguing game went into the second half with the scores tied and both teams carrying an attacking threat. However, it was PSG who got the winner in the 69th minute through a fine counter-attack. Messi and Mbappe were both involved before Mendes ran onto a through ball on the left and got past Juan Cuadrado before finishing in the far corner.

On that note, here are the five talking points from the game:

#5 Mbappe nets wonder goal in milestone game

Mbappe netted a wonder goal.

Was it just the other day that there was talk of Kylian Mbappe wanting to leave Paris Saint-Germain as soon as possible because he was so unhappy at the club? Well, for now at least, the French generational talent seems happy and settled at the capital club, creating magic from his familiar left-wing role.

Tonight, he scored an absolute worldie in typical Mbappe-esque fashion, He cut in from the left, rode challenges and a flagrant shirt pull to power it in off the post by shooting to the Juventus goalkeeper's right from outside the box.

It was his 50th Champions League game for the Parisians and his 34th goal. One for the fans and critics alike.

#4 Juventus put in improved performance, make Europa League despite loss

Juventus kept Messi (2R) quiet.

The Old Lady have had a woeful Champions League campaign and a similarly disastrous Serie A misadventure this season with calls for coach Massimiliano Allegri's head growing.

In such circumstances, his young team put in an extremely accomplished performance against one of the best club teams in Europe. The Bianconeri pressed hard and rattled PSG from the first whistle and were unlucky to fall behind to Mbappe's brilliance.

They deservedly drew level late in the first half. Despite falling short to Messi and Co. Juventus finished third, ahead of Maccabi Haifa, who lost at home to Benfica. That means the Bianconeri's European sojurn will continue, albeit in the Europa League. Their spirited performance will impress the Juventus faithful more than the outcome.

#3 Christophe Galtier's unbeaten run at PSG helm continues

Christopher Galtier is yet to lose a game in the PSG dubout.

This was the 20th game in charge of PSGn for former Lille manager Christophe Galtier, but he's yet to drop a single one. The hard taskmaster has turned a potentially poisoned chalice into a rewarding assignment.

With 16 wins and four draws, the Frenchman has led the Parisians into the Champions League knockouts and top of the ladder in Ligue 1. He has also brought harmony into the ranks of the superstars who adorn the PSG dressing room.

His managing nous was clearly evident in his changes in Turin, with Nuno Mendes coming on and scoring the winner with his first involvement.

#2 PSG qualify on top of group with hard-fought win

Following Mendes' winner, PSG were winning the group, despite Benfica leading Maccabi Haifa in the other game.

However, late drama in Haifa thwarted their ambitions. Benfica won 6-1, with Joao Mario's injury time strike helping the Portuguese giants win the group at the expense of PSG.

After both teams finished level on points, goal difference and goals scored, Benfica edged out the Parisians on away goals (9-6).

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English



#UCL We end this group stage of @ChampionsLeague with a victory but the club finishes second behind Benfica. We end this group stage of @ChampionsLeague with a victory but the club finishes second behind Benfica.#UCL https://t.co/FpXbg3hhtk

Last season, the Parisians also qualified second from the group and drew eventual champions Real Madrid against whom they imploded in the second leg. Galtier and Co. would hope for a different outcome this time.

#1 Messi revels in deep role

The eyeballs were drawn to Mbappe's sublime brilliance on the left wing. However, football aficionados would have also seen how Lionel Messi drop deep and cover an astonishing area from his box to the opposition's while trying to set up play.

The maestro has often scored from outside the box this season or provided a delectable assist from afar for the Parisians, and and the reasons are clear. Under Galtier, the little magician has been given absolute freedom, and he has risen to the occasion after an underwhelming first season in Paris.

He made the pass for the Mbappe goal and played a key role in transitioning play with his forward pass to Mbappe for the Mendes goal.

That made it four goals and as many assists in the Champions League for Messi this season. Looks like the GOAT is gearing up for the FIFA World Cup in the best way possible.

Poll : 0 votes