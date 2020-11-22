Juventus 2-0 Cagliari: Player Ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo takes center stage once again | Serie A 2020-21

Juventus recorded a 2-0 victory against Cagliari, as Cristiano Ronaldo's brace proved to be the difference between the two sides in Turin. With the hard-fought win, Juventus moved to the second spot on the points table. The hosts looked comfortable from the opening exchanges and outmuscled the visitors on both ends of the pitch.

Ronaldo broke the deadlock for his side in the first half, as he cut into the box and slammed a low shot into the back of the net. Moments later, he grabbed his second of the night, as he flicked the ball in from close range to double his side's advantage. The Portuguese talisman took his tally to eight Serie A goals in just five appearances this season.

Here's how each player fared for Juventus in their deserved victory against Cagliari.

Juventus Player Ratings

Cristiano Ronaldo before kick-off against Cagliari

Gianluigi Buffon - 6/10

The Juventus shot-stopper was a spectator for the majority of the game, as the visitors hardly looked threatening up front. He didn't have much to do but was quick off his line on two occasions to gather the ball ahead of the Cagliari attackers.

Juan Cuadrado - 8.5/10

Juan Cuadrado had an impressive outing as for the Bianconeri. The Colombian started as a right wing-back and was a menace every time he went up front. Cuadrado created six chances and won seven duels on the night. The versatile defender also regained possession eight times, won three tackles and made three interceptions.

Merih Demiral - 8/10

Merih Demiral had a solid game and dealt with any potential danger with ease. The towering Turk also showed his ability in the opposition penalty area, as he set up Ronaldo for his second goal of the night and hit the woodwork once. He won six duels, created three chances and made four recoveries.

Matthijs de Ligt - 7.5/10

Matthijs de Ligt was rock solid at the back for Juventus. Alongside Demiral, he managed to deal with everything that was thrown at him. The Dutchman won five duels and two tackles in what was an assured performance. De Ligt was also responsible for six recoveries and three clearances.

Danilo - 7/10

Danilo started at the left side of the defense and bombed down the pitch quite a few times to ping in crosses. Although the Brazilian was caught out of position a handful of times, he made up for it with his attacking prowess.

Dejan Kulsevski - 6/10

Starting on the right, Kulusevski had a few bright moments, as he engaged with the visitors' back-line throughout. The Swedish international linked well with Arthur and Adrien Rabiot and tried to create chances for Morata and Ronaldo. Kulusevski won five duels and two tackles, while he was also responsible for making four recoveries and creating three chances.

Arthur - 7.5/10

Arthur was in complete control of proceedings in central midfield. The former Barcelona star orchestrated play for the hosts and enjoyed his best game in a Juventus shirt. His distribution in the center of the park was impeccable, as he completed more passes (96) than any other player on the pitch. Moreover, he also made 11 recoveries for his side.

Adrien Rabiot - 7/10

Adrien Rabiot enjoyed a great game as he controlled the tempo of the game alongside Arthur. The Frenchman did all the dirty work and went for every loose ball in the center of the park. Rabiot won six duels on the night and is quietly becoming a key player for Andrea Pirlo.

Federico Bernadeschi - 8.5/10

Federico Bernadeschi lit up the left flank with his performance, as he linked up well with Danilo, Arthur and Ronaldo on the night. He toyed with Cagliari's defenders and he was too hot for them to handle. The Italian won seven duels and two tackles, while he also completed five dribbles and made four recoveries.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 9/10

Cristiano Ronaldo showed up for Juventus yet again, as he scored a brace to secure all the three points for his side.

The Portuguese star scored twice in the span of five first half minutes to wrap the game up for his side. He created three chances, won five duels and made two recoveries.

Alvaro Morata - 7.5/10

Alvaro Morata and Ronaldo formed a formidable duo up front. The Spaniard set up Ronaldo's first of the night and was a constant threat high up the pitch, as he kept the Cagliari defenders on their toes throughout the game.

Morata's work rate opened up space for Ronaldo to exploit and the Portuguese star made his chances count with a match-winning brace in the first half.

Juventus Substitutes

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie came on for Adrien Rabiot in the second half

Weston McKennie - 6/10

Weston McKennie came on for Rabiot for the last 20 minutes and did not have much to do, as Juventus were leading comfortably. Helped the Bianconeri see off the game.

Paulo Dybala - 6.5/10

Paulo Dybala's introduction saw Juventus shift gears, as he looked eager to prove a point. The Argentine was a threat every time he had the ball at his feet and tried his best to make things happen. Lively cameo from the gifted attacker.

Rodrigo Bentancur - N/A

Bentancur did not have a substantial impact on the game as he came on in the dying minutes of the match.

Federico Chiesa - N/A

Came on too late to earn a rating.

Alex Sandro - N/A

Much like Chiesa, Alex Sandro wasn't on the pitch long enough to warrant a rating.

