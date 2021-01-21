Juventus 2-0 Napoli: Bianconeri player ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata seal another title for the Old Lady | Italian Super Cup 2021

Juventus beat Napoli 2-0 to win their ninth Italian Super Cup title on Wednesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the leading goalscorer in history as he scored the first goal for Juventus. The Portuguese ace broke the deadlock from close range just after the hour mark and surpassed Josef Bican on the all-time scoring charts with his 760th goal.

Lorenzo Insigne had a golden chance to equalise from the spot after Weston McKennie's foul on Dries Mertens but lashed his effort wide off the post.

Hirving Lozano then saw his effort blocked from point-blank range by Wojciech Szczesny before substitute Alvaro Morata struck on the break to seal the title.

Here are the Juventus player ratings from the encounter.

Juventus player ratings against Napoli

Wojciech Szczesny - 7/10

The Juventus custodian had little trouble guarding the net but produced an incredible stop to deny Hirving Lozano in stoppage time.

Juan Cuadrado - 7/10

Advertisement

Juan Cuadrado was excellent on the overlap for Juventus. Having knocked on Napoli's door several times, he finally got the assist as he released Alvaro Morata for the second goal.

Cuadrado was out with COVID and today gave everything he got. Incredible effort from @Cuadrado 👏👏 — Arjun Pradeep (@IndianRegista) January 20, 2021

Leonardo Bonucci - 6/10

Leonardo Bonucci held his ground well in the face of Napoli's onslaught towards the end. He also completed 90% of his passes and helped to build the game from the back.

Giorgio Chiellini - 7/10

The veteran centre-back's positioning was questionable at times but he threw his body on the line whenever needed. He made the most clearances in the match (6).

Danilo - 6/10

Danilo's forward runs didn't yield anything promising this time around. Having said that, his accurate passing was crucial to ball progression.

Weston McKennie - 6/10

Weston McKennie's offensive contributions were minimal, and he even conceded a penalty late in the game. Luckily for him, Insigne made an absolute mess of it.

Arthur - 7/10

Arthur was central to keeping the attacking juices flowing. He completed 98% of his passes and was crucial in breaking Napoli's offensive moves, making three successful tackles.

Rodrigo Bentancur - 6/10

Advertisement

Rodrigo Bentancur's composure in possession was lovely to see while his partnership with Arthur in the midfield continued to bear fruits.

Federico Chiesa - 6/10

The in-form winger looked subdued as Napoli's stoic defence didn't allow him enough space to work his magic.

Dejan Kulusevski - 5/10

This was one of Dejan Kulusevski's poorest games in Juventus colours to date. The Swede failed to muster a single effort on target and also registered very few touches on the ball.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 7/10

Cristiano Ronaldo always scores in games where there's a trophy on the line. He continued the trend with another strike against Napoli, which took him beyond Josef Bican as the most prolific goalscorer in history.

WORLD RECORD! 🚨 ⁣

⁣@cristiano surpasses Josef Bican to become football's top goalscorer of ALL TIME with 7️⃣6️⃣0️⃣ goals 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QCbqG68NmM — 433 (@433) January 20, 2021

Substitutes

Alvaro Morata - 7/10

Alvaro Morata consolidated the Super Cup trophy with a cool finish beyond David Ospina in the last second of the match.

Advertisement

Morata is back at Juve and has picked up where he left off 🏆 pic.twitter.com/7hhud2ahbm — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) January 20, 2021

Adrien Rabiot - 7/10

Adrien Rabiot got a few minutes off the bench and helped out defensively.

Federico Bernardeschi - 7/10

Federico Bernardeschi came on for Chiesa at half-time and brought tremendous energy and drive to Juventus' vanguard.