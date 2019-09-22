Juventus 2-1 Hellas Verona: 4 Players who impressed for the Bianconerri | Serie A 2019/2020

Juventus got back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Hellas Verona in Serie A at the Allianz stadium.

The Bianconeri have been less than stellar so far this term, and followed up last week's goalless stalemate with Fiorentina with another draw in midweek against Atletico Madrid.

Miguel Veloso put Hellas Verona ahead in the 19th minute after Di Carmine had seen his penalty rebound off the foot of the post.

Aaron Ramsey, however, restored parity with a deflected shot from 25 yards to ensure that Juventus continued their positive run of having scored in the last 13 matches consecutively against their visitors.

Cristiano Ronaldo made sure of all three points when he slotted a 48th-minute penalty down the middle to send the Bianconeri briefly top of the Serie A table.

As expected, several Juventus players stepped to the plate when called upon, and in this piece, we shall be highlighting four players who impressed in the game against Hellas Verona.

#4 Gianluigi Buffon

Though Juventus' almost utter dominance of the game meant Gianluigi Buffon did not have to do too much, the 41-year-old still made a piece of history.

The former Italian international is no stranger to creating records, having done so on several occasions throughout his legendary career.

By starting against Hellas Verona, it means Buffon has made 902 appearances at club level across his spells with Parma, Juventus and PSG.

This saw him equal the mark set by Paolo Maldini who achieved the feat while representing AC Milan from 1984-2007.

It also means Buffon is just six games away from equaling his record of 647 Serie A appearances, and seven from breaking it.

Though not having much to do for most of the game, Buffon still starred with three clearances, and he made a great save right at the death to preserve all three points for his team.

If there is any man who deserves to break Maldini's record, it is his former teammate, and you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who is not rooting for him.

One down, seven to go for the Juventus icon.

