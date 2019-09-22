Juventus 2-1 Hellas Verona: 5 Players who impressed | Serie A 2019/20

Tony Akatugba FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 323 // 22 Sep 2019, 12:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cristiano Ronaldo lets out a battle cry!

It was business as usual at the Allianz Stadium, as the Serie A champions, Juventus, returned to winning ways. Cristiano Ronaldo and his cohorts recovered from a 20th-minute deficit to claim all three points at home.

Miguel Veloso got the ball rolling with a spectacular strike from outside the box in the 20th minute, moments after his team failed to convert a penalty. However, in the 31st minute, Aaron Ramsey marked his full debut with a goal, as he saw his long-range shot deflected into the goal.

Ronaldo was on hand after the restart to hand Juve the lead from the penalty spot after Juan Cuadrado was brought down in the box.

Hellas Verona kept poking and prodding for a way back into the game. And in the 89th minute, they almost did, as Darko Larzovic thumped a low volley towards goal, but Gianluigi Buffon was on hand to save the blushes of his teammates.

With that result, Juve topped the Serie A table temporarily on 10 points. In this article, we highlight the most impressive players in the encounter.

Honourable mention: Paulo Dybala

#5 Miguel Veloso

Miguel Veloso (l) celebrates

The Hellas Verona captain, Miguel Veloso, was the best player for the visiting side. He was part of a deep midfield pairing of two alongside Sofyan Amrabat, and he was on top of things for the visitors, as he calmly orchestrated several attacking manoeuvres.

In the 20th minute, he scored what has been deemed an early contender for goal of the season, as he latched onto a wayward ball outside the box, volleying it with ferocity past the veteran Buffon in goal. He also had three successful dribbles and three shots in the game, with one coming off the post.

1 / 3 NEXT