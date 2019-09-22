Juventus 2-1 Hellas Verona: Three talking points | Serie A 2019/20

Ume Elvis FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 122 // 22 Sep 2019, 01:26 IST

Juventus v Hellas Verona - Serie A

After drawing two consecutive matches in all competitions, Juventus got back to winning ways with a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Hellas Verona at the Juventus Stadium.

Maurizio Sarri handed first starts of the campaign to four players, and it was one of those who got them back in the game, with Aaron Ramsey's deflected shot from distance drawing Juventus level after Miguel Veloso had put the visitors ahead from a rebounded penalty.

The win sees the Turin giants climb to the top of the table (albeit until the conclusion of the Milan derby later tonight), and in this piece, we shall be highlighting three talking points from the fixture.

#3 Gianluigi Buffon the history maker

Buffon the legend.

When Gianluigi Buffon arrived Juventus from Parma in the summer of 2001, he did so with a burgeoning reputation as one of the fastest rising goalkeepers, and was deservedly made the most expensive goalkeeper in history at the time.

Though the talent was there, few could have predicted the stunning impact he would have on his adopted home over the next 17 years.

From the moment he made his debut for the Bianconeri until when he departed for PSG in 2018, the former Italian international was the club's undisputed number one, and played a starring role in helping the side to become the all-conquering force they are today, while the fact that he did not leave despite suffering relegation in 2006 further endeared him to the fans.

After spending one year away with PSG, the 2006 World Cup-winner returned to Juventus, but with his status as number one ceded to Wojciech Szczęsny, the 41-year-old had just one request; playing in at least eight matches to break Paolo Maldini's record for most Serie A appearances.

His wish went some way to being granted when he was handed the start in the match against Verona, and though still some way off the Serie A record, it did mean he took in his 902nd club appearance across spells with Parma, PSG and Juventus.

This saw him equal the mark set by Paolo Maldini (who did so in just the colors of Milan), and leaves Buffon six games short of the legendary defender's total of 647 Serie A matches.

Though he would have liked a clean sheet to mark the occasion, Buffon was powerless to stop Miguel Veloso's goal, although he did make a stunning save to deny Dazor Lakovic in the last minute.

Ramsey found himself on the scoresheet.

