×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Juventus 2-1 Lokomotiv Moscow: 3 talking points | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

Ume Elvis
ANALYST
Feature
83   //    23 Oct 2019, 12:50 IST

Juventus v Lokomotiv Moskva: Group D - UEFA Champions League
Juventus v Lokomotiv Moskva: Group D - UEFA Champions League

Juventus played host to Lokomotiv Moscow at the Juventus Stadium in a Group D Champions League fixture. Given the difference in size and quality of players between both teams, the home side were expected to easily pick up all three points, but their Russian opponents made life very difficult for them.

Yuri Semin had set his team up to defend deep and catch their more illustrious hosts on the break and that was exactly what happened. Juventus struggled to break down a resilient Lokomotiv Moscow defense before going behind in the 30th minute when Aleksei Miranchuk was on hand to score after Wojciech Szczęsny parried into his path.

Maurizio Sarri sought to switch things up after the restart and introduced Gonzalo Higuain in Sami Khedira's stead. But Lokomotiv held firm and seemed destined for all three points until some late heroics by Paulo Dybala helped the Turin giants complete the comeback victory.

Here, we look at three talking points from the Champions League clash.

#3 Juventus take a big step towards qualification for the knockout rounds

Juventus v Lokomotiv Moskva: Group D - UEFA Champions League
Juventus v Lokomotiv Moskva: Group D - UEFA Champions League

Juventus' status as defending Serie A champions meant that they were placed in Pot A of the Champions League seeding, thereby avoiding some of the other 'big boys' like Barcelona, Manchester City and Liverpool.

However, some tricky opponents still lay within the other three pots and fans of the Bianconeri would have waited with bated breath on the day the draws for the group stage were made.

As it turned out, the perennial Italian champions were pitted against Atletico Madrid, Lokomotiv Moscow and Bayer Leverkusen in Group D. And while the group might not exactly be described as a walkover, things could have been much worse for Sarri's men.

Atletico Madrid and Juventus are by far the two best teams in the group, and it was widely expected that the pair would qualify for the next round.

Advertisement

Both teams clashed on matchday 1 and played out an entertaining 2-2- draw. With Juventus' most difficult fixture navigated, the attention turned to the remaining matches.

A comfortable 3-0 victory was recorded over Bayer Leverkusen on matchday 2 to take Juventus on to four points. And with Atletico having posted a narrow 1-0 victory over the same opponents earlier on matchday 3, the onus was on Juventus to get the job one against Lokomotiv.

Though it was far from convincing, the Italians ultimately did enough to get all three points. They thus moved to the top of the table with seven points from a possible nine.

This means both Atletico Madrid and Juventus hold a four-point advantage in the group and are finely poised to make it to the next round. Although there are still three matchdays to go, it looks highly likely that the two pre-tournament favorites would still be in the competition come next year.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Juventus Football Lokomotiv Moscow Football Cristiano Ronaldo Paulo Dybala
Advertisement
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
FT SHA DIN
2 - 2
 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Dinamo Zagreb
FT ATL BAY
1 - 0
 Atlético Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen
FT MAN ATA
5 - 1
 Manchester City vs Atalanta
FT JUV LOK
2 - 1
 Juventus vs Lokomotiv Moskva
FT CLU PSG
0 - 5
 Brugge vs PSG
FT GAL REA
0 - 1
 Galatasaray vs Real Madrid
FT TOT CRV
5 - 0
 Tottenham vs Crvena Zvezda
FT OLY BAY
2 - 3
 Olympiakos Piraeus vs Bayern München
Today RB- ZEN 10:25 PM RB Leipzig vs Zenit
Today AJA CHE 10:25 PM Ajax vs Chelsea
Tomorrow BEN OLY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Olympique Lyonnais
Tomorrow INT BOR 12:30 AM Internazionale vs Borussia Dortmund
Tomorrow SLA BAR 12:30 AM Slavia Praha vs Barcelona
Tomorrow LIL VAL 12:30 AM Lille vs Valencia
Tomorrow SAL NAP 12:30 AM Salzburg vs Napoli
Tomorrow GEN LIV 12:30 AM Genk vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us