Juventus 2-1 Napoli: 5 talking points as Bianconeri boost top-4 hopes with hard-fought win | Serie A 2020-21

Juventus beat Napoli 2-1 at the Allianz Stadium to rekindle their hopes of a top-four finish in the 2020-21 Serie A.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala were on target for the Bianconeri as Lorenzo Insigne's late penalty proved to be a mere consolation for the Partenopei.

Both sides created several chances in the game, but the reigning Serie A champions eventually proved more clinical up front. Meanwhile, Gennaro Gattuso's side were undone by some poor finishing, with their defeat against Juventus jeopardising their hopes of a top-four finish.

With the three points, Juventus move to third in the league table, 12 points adrift of leaders Inter Milan, with only nine games to go.

On that note, let's take a look at five talking points from the match:

#1 Juventus and Napoli produce a thrilling encounter

Juventus and Napoli went at each other at full tilt.

It was not a 'top of the table' clash, but Juventus and Napoli went at each other, all guns blazing as if the Serie A title were at stake.

Inside the opening two minutes itself, both sides conjured and squandered a presentable opportunity apiece as the end-to-end action unfolded at a breakneck pace.

In an attacking display from both sides, both Juventus and Napoli had 11 shots apiece at the opposition goal.

It was a pulsating encounter reminiscent of their 2018 duel where both sides were locked in a tense battle for the Scudetto.

#2 Napoli's misfiring attack might cost them a Champions League place

Napoli were guilty of missing some good chances.

The scoreline might've made for a familiar reading, with Juventus getting the better of Napoli once again, but that didn't narrate the entire story of the match.

Gennaro Gattuso's men were not without their chances, especially after Lorenzo Insigne's successful penalty, but they were left to rue what might have been.

The Partenopei were guilty of missing some good scoring opportunities in the game. One of them came as early as the second minute when Piotr Zielinski slammed his effort over the bar with the goal gaping in front of him.

Napoli amped up the pressure in the final quarter, working some brilliant openings to test Juventus' fragile defence, as substitute Victor Osimhen led their charge up front. But a combination of poor finishing and lack of killer final ball cost them the game.

If their misfiring attack doesn't improve, Napoli might have to contend with another season without Champions League football.

