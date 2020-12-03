Juventus 3-0 Dynamo Kyiv: Bianconeri player ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo scores 750th career goal | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Juventus secured a thumping 3-0 win over a visiting Dynamo Kyiv side in the UEFA Champions League as Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 750th career goal on Wednesday night.

With this win, the Bianconeri extend their unbeaten streak against Ukrainian sides to eight matches. However, the victory wasn't enough to seal the top spot in Group G after group leaders FC Barcelona won away to Ferencvaros in Hungary.

Coach Andrea Pirlo stuck with three defenders at the back, with youngsters like Merih Demiral, Weston McKennie and Federico Chiesa handed a start. The game started on a bright note for the hosts, with Juventus mounting the pressure on Dynamo Kyiv from the opening whistle. The end result was a 20th-minute goal from Chiesa, who headed in a cross from Alex Sandro.

As the first half wore down, Juventus were still the dominant side with a host of chances created. However, they could not convert any of those chances. The visitors from Ukraine were slowly growing into the game and would have been mighty proud of themselves at the interval.

Juventus' Federico Chiesa (No. 22) celebrates after scoring his first Champions League goal

After the break, Dynamo Kyiv continued from where they left off, with a little more intent and movement in the opposition half. However, their inability to make merry of the half-chances that came their way against a dominant Juventus side meant that they were susceptible on the counter, which led to the second goal on the night.

Alvaro Morata registered yet another goal involvement in the Champions League as Cristiano Ronaldo scored a milestone 750th career goal with a simple tap-in. VAR did need to intervene, but the goal was cleared soon after.

Within a space of ten minutes, Alvaro Morata found the back of the net, slotting home a low finish from Chiesa's cross to seal the three points in favor of the Old Lady.

The rest of the game went pretty much along expected lines, with coach Andrea Pirlo opting to rotate his players as Dynamo Kyiv's search for at least a consolation goal proved futile.

On that note, let us take a look at how the Juventus players fared on a scale of 1 to 10.

Juventus player ratings

Wojciech Szczesny - (7/10)

Dynamo Kyiv had seven shots on target, most of which didn't trouble Wojciech Szczesny as he registered a comfortable clean sheet. The Juventus goalkeeper came off his line well to deal with any movement that the visitors were trying to create.

Merih Demiral - (7/10)

This was another solid showing from Merih Demiral. The 22-year old Turkish youngster proved why he should be a regular starter at Juventus with some clinical defending.

Leonardo Bonucci - (6/10)

Leonardo Bonucci didn't have the greatest outing in the middle of the Juventus back three. He was caught out of position a couple of times and was even outpaced (nearly conceded a penalty for the same). However, his defensive unit still managed to keep a clean sheet.

Nevertheless, the 33-year old Italian stalwart led admirably at the back, especially in set-piece situations. He made way for Danilo minutes after the hour mark.

Matthijs de Ligt - (7.5/10)

Matthijs de Ligt completed 80 passes at a 95% accuracy rate, adding to his defensive credentials of three interceptions and four tackles.

Although the 21-year old didn't have much work to do in general, with Dynamo Kyiv largely attacking from the left flank, it's safe to say he was Juventus' best defender on the night.

Federico Chiesa - (8.5/10)

Federico Chiesa was one of the standout Juventus players on the night. The 23-year old Italian had covered all the bases that is expected of the best of wing-backs.

The new summer signing from Fiorentina has settled into life in Turin very well as his goal (first in the Champions League) and assist were there for all to see. He was also involved in Ronaldo's goal, although the assist went to Morata. He was solid defensively, displayed a commendable work rate and was creative in attack.

Weston McKennie (7.5/10)

Another new addition to the Juventus side, Weston McKennie was instrumental in keeping the press against the opposition. He ran hard, tracked back to recover the ball and was key in switching play from defence to attack as he finished the match with three tackles, two interceptions as well as three key passes.

Rodrigo Bentacur - (7/10)

Rodrigo Bentacur was handed a start ahead of the likes of Adrien Rabiot and Arthur Melo, who are generally the preferred options. He was initially sloppy but improved as the game wore down. It was not the most inspiring performance but he showed good temperament overall.

Alex Sandro - (7/10)

Alex Sandro was lively in the Juventus attack, swinging crosses in from the get-go. He provided the cross for Chiesa's early goal and was close to getting another assist, only for Cristiano Ronaldo's shot to hit the cross-bar.

However, the Brazilian left-back was hardly impressive on the defensive front but this weakness wasn't exposed as the attacks mostly came from the opposite flank. He looked fatigued later in the game, which was obvious given the impact he had.

Aaron Ramsey - (6/10)

Playing in an attacking midfielder's role, Aaron Ramsey failed to get in on any of the action as he struggled throughout. He didn't produce any noteworthy moments as he was taken off for Bernardeschi with around thirty minutes left to play.

Cristiano Ronaldo - (7.5/10)

Cristiano Ronaldo showed no signs of slowing down, scoring his 750th career goal in a comfortable 3-0 win. The Portuguese ace made perfectly-timed runs into the box and caused problems for the Dynamo Kyiv defence. However, he should have scored in the early exchanges, with his shot hitting the crossbar.

The Juventus talisman as guilty of wasting a couple of decent attacking positions in the hopes of dribbling, only three of which he successfully completed. He had a decent outing overall, but the expectations for a player of his calibre would always out-do any normal performances.

Alvaro Morata - (8/10)

The summer signing from Atletico Madrid has been a revelation at the Allianz Stadium so far. Alvaro Morata continued his purple patch for Juventus in the Champions League as he was involved in all three goals.

He scored the third one himself with a cool finish past the keeper, assisted Cristiano Ronaldo's milestone goal and provided the key pass in the first goal early in the game. A real contender for Man of the Match, Morata is thriving under Pirlo in his second stint at the club.

Substitutes

Danilo - (6/10)

Danilo came on for Bonucci with the game well beyond the visitors' reach.

Federico Bernardeschi - (7/10)

Federico Bernardeschi came on for Aaron Ramsey in the 62nd minute. He looked more inspiring in the attacking midfielder's role than the Welshman.

Radu Dragusin - (6/10)

The Romanian defender made his debut, coming on for Merih Demiral. He did not put a foot wrong as he ensured Juventus got the victory comfortably.

Dejan Kulusevski - N/A

Arthur Melo - N/A