Juventus 3-1 Genoa: Bianconeri Player ratings as Juventus cruise past Rossoblu at the Allianz Stadium | Serie A 2020-21

Juventus claimed a 3-1 victory over Genoa in the 2020-21 Italian Serie A on Sunday. Fresh off an impressive win over Napoli, Juventus grabbed successive wins to keep their slender title hopes alive.

Juventus drew first blood barely five minutes after kick-off when Dejan Kulusevski beat Mattia Perin to open the scoring. Alvaro Morata then doubled Juventus' lead from close range in the 20th minute .

Genoa looked to be back in the game when Gianluca Scamacca pulled one back four minutes into the second half. However, substitute Weston McKennie grabbed his fifth league goal of the season to seal all three points for Juventus.

On that note, let's have a look at the Juventus player ratings.

Wojciech Szczesny 5/10

Wojciech Szczesny had a quiet afternoon in goal for Juventus. However, he failed to keep a clean sheet, as he was beaten by Gianluca Scamacca’s 49th-minute header. Szczesny did well to deny Pjaca from levelling the scores six minutes later, though.

Juan Cuadrado 7/10

It was a superb outing from the Colombian international. He provided the assist for Kulusevski’s opener after some mesmerising footwork inside the penalty area.

He performed his defensive duties diligently and also provided an excellent outlet for Juventus' attack with his overlapping runs in the first half. Surprisingly, he was substituted out at half-time.

Giorgio Chiellini 6/10

It was a vintage performance from the Juventus veteran. While Matthijs de Light did the dirty job in defence, Georgio Chiellini played the role of distributor brilliantly. He completed 94% of his passes and five of six attempted long balls.

Matthijs de Ligt 6/10

It was another assured display from the Juventus centre-back. He was on deck to snuff out any danger from the Genoa attackers. However, the young Dutchman could have done better to stop Scammaca’s goal, as he was outmuscled far too easily in his box.

Danilo 6.5/10

Danilo bounced back from his recent struggles and put out a composed performance on the left side of Juventus’ four-man defence. He played a huge role in Juventus' third goal, as he provided the assist for Weston McKennie.

Dejan Kulusevski 7.5/10

The Sweden international gave Juventus an early lead with a neat finish after just four minutes. Dejan Kulusevski was a constant threat to the Genoa defence, as he tore at them and easily wriggled his way through their challenges.

Rodrigo Bentancur 5.5/10

It was an industrious performance from the Juventus midfielder. Rodrigo Bentancur was vivacious at the centre of the park, keeping play moving and winning his midfield duels.

Adrien Rabiot 6.5/10

It was a typical box-to-box performance from the France international. At the defensive end of the pitch, Adrien Rabiot did well to stop Genoa's attacks, making four interceptions and two tackles. Offensively, Rabiot dictated the pace and tempo for Juventus at the centre of the park.

Federico Chiesa 6/10

While Federico Chiesa did not get on the scoresheet or create an assist, he played a huge role in Juventus' win. He was diligent with his defensive contributions, as he pressed high to win the ball when Juventus were out of possession.

Cristiano Ronaldo 5.5/10

Cristiano Ronaldo struggled to hit his stride against Genoa. He missed several glorious chances to get on the scoresheet, including a rebound from point-blank range in the first half. The second half brought no change to his fortunes, as he failed to make a telling impact on the game.

Alvaro Morata 7/10

The Juventus forward grabbed the second goal of the game by pouncing on the rebound after Cristiano Ronaldo’s effort bounced off the crossbar. Alvaro Morata linked up brilliantly with his teammates in attack and was on deck to occasionally support his backmen too.

Player Ratings of Juventus substitutes:

Alex Sandro 5.5/10

The Brazilian full-back replaced Juan Cuadrado at half-time. Attacking-wise, Alex Sandro failed to make the same impact as the Colombian but was solid with his defensive duties, though.

Weston McKennie 7/10

It was a superb cameo off the bench for the on-loan Schalke 04 man. Barely two minutes after replacing Dejan Kulusevski, Weston McKennie restored Juventus’ two-goal lead with a brilliant strike.

Paulo Dybala - 5.5/10

Paulo Dybala came on for Alvaro Morata in the 68th minute and kept play ticking for Juventus with neat and tidy passes.

Arthur Melo 5/10

Arthur Melo replaced Federico Chiesa but made no telling impact, as Juventus had already won the game by then.

Aaron Ramsey 5/10

Aaron Ramsey came on for the final six minutes of the game but made no impact against Genoa.