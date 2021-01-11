Juventus 3-1 Sassuolo: Juventus Player ratings as wasteful hosts secure unconvincing win against 10-man Sassuolo | Serie A 2020-21 

It was a tale of two halves in the 2020-21 Serie A game between Juventus and Sassuolo, as second-half goals from Danilo, Aaron Ramsey and Cristiano Ronaldo helped the defending champions secure a 3-1 victory.

The Bianconeri looked to have finally found their mojo this season after they secured an impressive victory against league leaders AC Milan in their previous outing.

The hosts looked to continue their winning run when they welcomed 7th-placed Sassuolo to the Allianz stadium, knowing a win would take them above Atalanta and Napoli and into the top four.

However, in a wasteful first half from Juventus, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Dejan Kulusevski squandered glorious chances to open the scoring.

Sassuolo midfielder Pedro Obiang saw red in the closing stages of the half after a cynical challenge on Juventus forward Federico Chiesa.

Juventus continued to press in the second half, and the opener eventually arrived when Brazilian full-back Danilo drilled a stunner from outside the box in the 50th-minute.

The visitors drew level within eight minutes when Hamed Junior Traore set up Gregoire Defrel for his second goal of the season. However, two goals in the final 10 minutes from Aaron Ramsey and Cristiano Ronaldo helped secure a 3-1 win for Andrea Pirlo’s men.

Juventus have now scored ten goals in their last three games and look to be back in the 2020-21 Serie A title race. On that note, let us have a look at the Juventus player ratings.

Wojciech Szczesny - 6.5/10

The Polish shot-stopper was largely undisturbed by Sassuolo. Wojciech Szczesny, however, failed to keep out Gregoire Defrel’s 58th-minute effort.

Danilo - 8.5/10

Danilo put in an excellent shift for the Bianconeri, as he continued his sensational 2020-21 campaign. He finished the game with a goal and also set up Cristiano Ronaldo for the third of the night.

Leonardo Bonucci - 6.5/10

The veteran defender put on a solid performance for Juventus. Leonardo Bonucci was, however, lucky not to see red in the 12th minute after he was beaten by Sassuolo striker Caputo.

Merih Demiral - 7/10

The Turkey international paired brilliantly with Bonucci. Merih Demiral was impressive all night and finished the game with two clearances, two blocked shots and two tackles won.

Gianluca Frabotta - 6.5/10

The 21-year-old Gianluca Frabotta made up for a quiet first half by creating an assist for Aaron Ramsey in the 82nd minute.

Arthur - 6/10

It was a decent performance from the former Barcelona man. Arthur found his rhythm in the second half after a series of misplaced passes and squandered possessions in the first half.

Weston McKennie - 5/10

The USA international barely played enough to have a telling contribution, as he was hooked off after just 19 minutes due to an injury.

Federico Chiesa - 7/10

It was an industrious contribution from the former Fiorentina man. Federico Chiesa supported the Juventus defenders with some perfectly \-timed tackles while also causing trouble and winning fouls at the other end of the pitch. He was replaced by Federico Bernardeschi in the 86th-minute though.

Rodrigo Bentancur - 5/10

The midfielder was hooked at half time after a disappointing first half. Rodrigo Bentancur failed to dictate the play in midfield, as he was merely a spectator.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 6.5/10

The Juventus superstar endured a frustrating first half. Cristiano Ronaldo, however, grabbed the third goal of the night in the 92nd minute.

Paulo Dybala - 6/10

The Argentine forward showed his work rate, as he covered lots of ground in both the attacking and defensive ends of the pitch. Paulo Dybala was, however, replaced by Kuluveski in the 42nd minute after picking up a knee injury.

Ratings of Juventus Substitutes

Aaron Ramsey - 8 /10

The Wales international picked the perfect game to grab his first goal of the season as he smashed home a whipped-in cross from Gianluca Fabriotta.

Aaron Ramsey scores what could be an absolutely CRUCIAL goal for Juve! ⚫⚪



Sassuolo have fought really hard with 10-men in this second half, though, so it's not quite over yet 👀 pic.twitter.com/72MaK1Ddpm — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) January 10, 2021

Coming on for Weston Mckenie in the first half, the 30-year-old was sensational all game and also created two big chances for Juventus.

Dejan Kulusevski - 6/10

The Sweden international missed a sitter in the first half but put on a solid shift in the second half. Dejan Kulusevski's attacking movement and hold-up play caused lots of problems for the Sassuolo defence.

Adrien Rabiot - 6/10

Adrien Rabiot showed composure and accurate passing in the heart of the Juventus midfield.

Alvaro Morata - 5/10

Alvaro Morata came on for Ramsey for the final five minutes of the game but did not have much of an impact.

Federico Bernardeschi - 5/10

Federico Bernardeschi replaced Chiesa for the final five minutes of the game but made no telling impact.