Juventus 3-2 Inter Milan: 5 hits and flops as ten-man Bianconeri keep top-4 hopes alive | Serie A 2020-21

Ten-man Juventus kept their flailing Champions League hopes alive with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Inter Milan in the 2020-21 Serie A. Juan Cuadrado scored the winner from the spot two minutes from time to condemn the newly crowned champions to a first league defeat in 21 games.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring off a rebound after his penalty was saved by Samir Handanovic. After Romelu Lukaku restored parity for Inter Milan from 12 yards, Juventus regained their lead on the cusp of half-time, thanks to Cuadrado.

Rodrigo Bentancur's red card midway through the second half threw the Nerazzurri a lifeline, though. Giorgio Chiellini's own goal seven minutes from time appeared to have secured a point for the champions. But Cuadrado scored a dramatic 88th-minute winner from the spot after he was fouled by Ivan Perisic inside the box.

FT - Juventus 3-2 Inter Milan.



An action-packed match in Turin with both teams down to 10 men in the second half.



There's still hope for Andrea...#JuventusInter pic.twitter.com/A2l6Tdmugn — William Hill (@WilliamHill) May 15, 2021

With the win, Juventus have leapfrogged Napoli to move into fourth place in the standings. But the Bianconeri will miss out on Champions League football next season if the Partenopei win both their remaining games.

On that note, let's have a look at the five hits and flops from the game:

Hit: Juan Cuadrado (Juventus)

Juan Cuadrado scored his first Serie A brace for Juventus this season.

Juan Cuadrado has been one of the most underrated players for Juventus.

With a staggering tally of 19 assists in all competitions this season, the Colombian has been the creative talisman for the Bianconeri. But against the newly crowned champions, Cuadrado scored an invaluable brace to keep alive Juventus' hopes of Champions League football next season.

It was his first brace in the league this season, marking the first instance in 20 years of a Juventus player scoring multiple goals in a Serie A game against Inter Milan.

With the clock winding down and with it Juventus' flagging Champions League hopes, the marauding full-back kept his cool and nonchalantly slotted the ball past Handanovic to secure a crucial win for his team.

Flop: Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan)

Marcelo Brozovic was sent off for a clumsy challenge on Cuadrado

Marcelo Brozovic made an ill-advised tackle on Cuadrado. He failed to stop the pacy Juventus player and conceded a penalty while receiving his marching orders.

Inter Milan had drawn parity barely a few minutes earlier. So Brozovic should have definitely done better, but he allowed the ten-man deposed champions to walk away with all three points.

That moment encapsulated Inter Milan's nervy and erroneous performance against Juventus.

1 / 2 NEXT