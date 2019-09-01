Juventus 4-3 Napoli: 4 players who impressed for the Bianconeri | Serie A 2019/2020

Juventus and Napoli clashed at the Juventus stadium in what was a highly anticipated match, with the home side squeezing out a 4-3 victory in a Serie A encounter.

Juventus are eight-time consecutive Serie A defending champions, and with Napoli having finished as runners-up in each of the last two seasons, the Pertenopei were once again expected to mount the closest challenge to the Turin giants.

As such, the fixture was billed as a top of the table clash, with fireworks expected, and the match did not disappoint, with both teams going all out for the victory in what was an absolutely thrilling end-to-end match.

The home side had raced into a 3-0 lead by the 62nd minute, and even the staunchest Napoli fan would have thought the game over, but the away side had other plans, as they clawed back to equalize and set up a grandstand finish.

Just when the game seemed set to finish in a stalemate, an own goal by the normally dependable Kalidou Koulibaly right at the death handed Juventus the victory.

Despite winning the game by the narrowest of margins, Juventus would be delighted to have pocketed all three points, and in this piece, we shall be identifying four players who were crucial to the Bianconeri's victory against Napoli.

#4 Gonzalo Higuain

Gonzalo Higuain joined Juventus as a record signing when he was signed up from Napoli for a sum of €90m in the summer of 2016. The 31-year-old had starred for four seasons in Naples, but endured mixed fortunes in his Juventus career, undergoing two underwhelming loan spells to AC Milan and Chelsea.

With neither club interested in making his move permanent, the Argentine returned to Turin, but even his future at Juventus was in doubt, as they were pursuing other options.

Despite the uncertainty of his position, the ex-Argentine international has gone about his duty with minimum fuss, and was handed a start from the onset against his former side.

16 minutes into the fixture, Higuain received a brilliant cut-back from Blaise Matuidi, and showed great composure and technique to control the pass excellently, before rifling into the roof of the net with an unstoppable shot past Alex Meret.

