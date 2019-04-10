×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Juventus are better than Real Madrid, says Frenkie de Jong

Debjit Ghoshal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
188   //    10 Apr 2019, 15:43 IST

Real Madrid v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Real Madrid v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What is the story?

Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong has insisted that Juventus have been much more superior than Real Madrid this season and also tagged the Bianconeri as one of the “favorites” to lift this year’s Champions League.

In case you didn’t know….

The 21-year-old Dutch midfielder played a crucial role in Ajax’s thumping 5-3 aggregate win over the 13-time European Champion Real Madrid in the Round of 16 tie.

De Jong dominated the midfield throughout the second leg at Santiago Bernabéu and gave a masterclass to the likes of Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos. He was brave, confident and the composure he showed with the ball at his feet was just mesmerizing.

But this time on, they will face the daunting task of knocking the mighty Juventus out as they seek to secure their first Champions League semi-final spot since the 1996-97 season.

However, irrespective of what happens this season, de Jong will wear the famous Blaugrana shirt from the start of next season after Barcelona confirmed the long-awaited signing of the Dutch midfielder for a staggering fee of €75 million, plus a further 11 million add-ons, back in January.

The heart of the matter…

In an interview with De Telegraaf (via Marca) the future Barcelona midfielder ranked Juventus ahead of the Los Blancos.

"I rate Juventus a little higher than Real Madrid," he said.
"Don't get me wrong, Madrid are a top club, but this season their form is somewhat less than when they won three consecutive Champions Leagues.”

Advertisement

He was also hopeful about Ronaldo’s return to the Juventus starting eleven.

"I hope that Cristiano Ronaldo has recovered from his injury and plays. He's a top player and although the chances of us winning are greater if Juventus are without him, I want to play against and beat the best players," he added.

What’s Next?

Frenkie de Jong will start for the Dutch side as they will take on the old lady of Turin on Wednesday night at Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Juventus Football Ajax Football Cristiano Ronaldo Frenkie de Jong
Debjit Ghoshal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
"Football is freedom" ~Bob Marley
Champions League: 'Juventus are better than Real Madrid'- Ajax Star claims ahead of his side's clash against the Italian champions
RELATED STORY
'Juventus can beat Ajax without Cristiano Ronaldo', says Andrea Pirlo
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Ajax vs Juventus Predicted Lineups, Injury News, Suspension Lists and more
RELATED STORY
Fans laugh at Ajax FC after drawing Juventus in the Champions League quarterfinals
RELATED STORY
Frenkie De Jong feels honoured to face Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Will Ajax repeat their heroics from 1995?
RELATED STORY
Reports: Another prodigy set to choose Barcelona after Frenkie De Jong
RELATED STORY
Ajax vs Juventus Preview: UEFA Champions League match preview, 4 reasons why Ajax may pull off a surprise win 
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League news: Juventus have Ronaldo but we believe we can continue making history, says Ajax defender
RELATED STORY
Ajax star sends warning to Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus ahead of Champions League clash
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Quarter-finals
FT LIV POR
2 - 0
 Liverpool vs Porto
FT TOT MAN
1 - 0
 Tottenham vs Manchester City
Tomorrow AJA JUV 12:30 AM Ajax vs Juventus
Tomorrow MAN BAR 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Barcelona
17 Apr JUV AJA 12:30 AM Juventus vs Ajax
17 Apr BAR MAN 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Manchester United
18 Apr POR LIV 12:30 AM Porto vs Liverpool
18 Apr MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
European Qualifiers
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us