Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli provides crucial European Super League update

Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli has said that the breakaway European Super League has no chance of going ahead after all six English teams decided to pull out last night, 48 hours after the league was announced.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City withdrew from the ESL after an enormous amount of backlash from fans and media alike. Juventus, along with AC Milan, Real Madrid and Barcelona, are the last ones standing in the tournament after Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid declared their intentions to withdraw.

After officially announcing the European Super League, Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli resigned from his role as the president of the European Club Association (ECA) on Monday.

BREAKING: Juventus chief Andrea Agnelli says European Super League will NOT go ahead https://t.co/ZHA8k0TJ5T — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) April 21, 2021

Juventus chairman: ESL not possible without England's top 6 clubs

The Juventus chairman stated that without the English clubs, there would not be a European Super League. Speaking to Reuters, Andrea Agnelli said:

"But admittedly, I mean, I don't think that that project is now still up and running."

Despite agreeing that the league would not go ahead, Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli was quite sure that had the league taken place, it would have been a grand success. According to Agnelli, the league would have been the best football competition in world football. The Juventus chairman added:

"I remain convinced of the beauty of that project, of the value that it would have developed to the pyramid, of the creation of the best competition in the world, but evidently no. I don't think that project is now still up and running."

There were widespread protests regarding the ESL. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Before English teams decided to break away from the European Super League, Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli gave an interview calling the ESL a "blood pact" between the 12 founding sides. However, it all went haywire when Chelsea and Man City withdrew from the tournament. The four remaining English clubs soon followed suit. As it stands, the European Super League has been called off, much to the joy of football fans around the world.

🗣 Reporter: "Can you really progress with only five or six teams?"



🗣 Andrea Agnelli: "To be Frank and honest, no."



It's over. 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/WEl7k78B82 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) April 21, 2021