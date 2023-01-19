Chelsea and Juventus in talks to complete incredible direct swap deal involving Kai Havertz: Reports

Juventus and Chelsea are reportedly assessing the prospect of a direct swap deal involving star forwards Dusan Vlahovic and Kai Havertz.

Havertz, 23, has established himself as a regular starter at Stamford Bridge since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen for £71 million in 2020. So far, he has helped his current club lift a total of three trophies.

Vlahovic, on the other hand, has established himself as one of the best strikers in Serie A over the last two campaigns. After scoring 49 goals in 108 games for Fiorentina, he secured a £66 million move to Juventus in January last year. However, he has recently been rumored to depart the Allianz Stadium following the Bianconeri's struggles in the ongoing term.

According to CalcioMercatoWeb, Chelsea have expressed an interest in roping in Vlahovic, while Juventus have set an asking price of £89 million. However, both clubs have also explored an alternative route of including Havertz in a potential direct swap deal in the near future.

Havertz, who has a contract until June 2026 with the Blues, has been speculated with an exit due to his lackluster performances of late. He has registered 29 goals and 15 assists in 118 matches for Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Vlahovic is considered to be a better offensive option than Havertz due to his fine scoring rate. Despite being out of action with a groin issue since October last year, the towering Serb has scored one more goal than the 33-cap Germany international in nine fewer games.

During the ongoing winter transfer window, the Blues have added five new players to their squad. Apart from Joao Felix's loan deal, the club has also signed Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, and Andrey Santos for a combined sum of over £145 million.

Chelsea forward set to make decision on his Stamford Bridge future soon: Reports

According to The Athletic, Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to decide on his future at Chelsea with his current contract set to expire in the summer of 2024. Several clubs across Europe have already started to formally register their interest in the 2018-19 Blues' Young Player of the Year.

Hudson Odoi, 22, has fallen down the pecking order in Graham Potter's squad following the high-priced signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk. He is also expected to monitor short-term loan signing Joao Felix's situation at the west London outfit beyond this season while formulating his decision.

A versatile winger blessed with flair and dribbling, the England star is currently on a season-long loan deal at Bayer Leverkusen. So far, he has scored only once and laid out one assist in 947 minutes of first-team action for the Bundesliga side, spread across 15 appearances.

