Juventus star Chiellini picks his choice for 2017 Ballon d'Or winner

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or someone else? Chiellini gives his opinion

Chiellini also picked out Isco as the player to be wary of ahead of the Champions League final

What’s the story?

Juventus defensive stalwart Giorgio Chiellini believes that his team-mate Gianluigi Buffon deserves the 2017 Ballon d’Or ahead of stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Speaking in a press conference, Chiellini praised the impact of Buffon on Juventus’ stellar defensive performances:

"I am lucky to have been able to play with him throughout all of my career, and perhaps for that reason I don't realise just how good he is, Everything is simple when he is behind you. He deserves a Ballon d'Or for his career and what he has done on the pitch. If we win on Saturday, I think he will have it."

He also went on to speak about the importance of a watertight defence in their crucial match against Real Madrid.:

"Attitude is going to be key in order to win the battles that will decide the game. We have five central defenders of top quality," he continued.

"We are all different and everyone has their own characteristics. They talk about Bonucci and I, but any of the others could play as a starter in any team. In the coming days we are going to study every detail of Real Madrid and won't leave any spaces of any type. We are going to limit their strikers and we'll not go out and give 100 per cent because something extra is required.”

When asked about whom he would rather face in the final – Bale or Isco, Chiellini was keen to point out the Spanish midfielder as a cause for concern:

"Bale and Isco are both great players, and though we aren't only wary of those two - Isco has given them added value,"

The Italian will be hoping to negate Real Madrid’ s brilliant attacking play and help Buffon finally win the Champions League trophy on June 3rd.

In case you didn’t know...

2017 Ballon d’Or winner

Chiellini is not the only one who thinks the veteran shot-stopper deserves the game’s highest individual honour. Recently, Barcelona defender Gerard Pique also said that it would be “nice” if Buffon won the Ballon d’Or this year.

Ronaldo and Messi have dominated the award since 2008 and it will take something superhuman from the Italian legend is he has to dethrone the famous duo from the top spot.

The heart of the matter

While Ronaldo and Messi have dominated once again, one cannot ignore Buffon’s contribution in Juventus’ stunning season so far. With the organisers loathe to giving goalkeepers the top award, Buffon will definitely have to win the Champions League and continue his high level of performances until the end of this yeat.

No goalkeeper other than Lev Yashin has won the Ballon d’Or, but should Juventus claim the treble, we might just see history being created this year.

Video

Author’s take

Buffon is undoubtedly one of the greatest players of this generation and deserves all the praise and respect he gets. Although Ronaldo and Messi have been at their usual best, should Juve win the Champions League, Buffon should definitely receive the Ballon d’Or for his stellar performances throughout the campaign.

