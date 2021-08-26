Juventus draw up 3-man shortlist to replace Cristiano Ronaldo - Reports

Juventus attacker Cristiano Ronaldo has been heavily linked with a move away from the Allianz Stadium over the last few days and it appears the Bianconeri are already preparing for his imminent departure.

According to reports, Juventus have drawn up a list of three attackers they could sign as a replacement for the Portuguese if he does depart this summer.

Mauro Icardi, Moise Kean and Luka Jovic are said to be options on the table for the Serie A giants at the moment.

Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have made up his mind to part ways with the Italian giants. The Portuguese is currently in the final year of his contract in Turin.

Juventus have the option to sell him and recoup a part of their investment, otherwise, the attacker will leave for free at the end of the campaign.

Sources have claimed that Manchester City are pulling the strings to lure CR7 from the Allianz Stadium this summer. The Premier League giants are said to have reached out to the player's party to explore the possibility of securing his services.

As per the report, the Cityzens are reluctant to pay a fee to sign Cristiano Ronaldo while Juventus want at least €25 million to part ways with the attacker. It remains to be seen if there will be an agreement between the two clubs in the last few days of the transfer window.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus on a big-money deal from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018. So far, he's made 134 appearances for the Old Lady across all competitions, recording 101 goals and 22 assists to his name.

Cristiano Ronaldo will become a free agent at the end of the season

Manchester City reportedly submit offer for Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester City appear determined to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. Recent reports have indicated that the Premier League champions have already submitted an offer to the Portuguese that will see him pocket €15 million net per season at the Etihad Stadium.

The Cityzens were also said to be eyeing a move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, after they recently splashed £100 million to sign Jack Grealish. However, Kane has now confirmed that he will be staying at Tottenham this season.

With Ronaldo also appearing in the picture, it remains to be seen how the Cityzens will manage to handle the financial responsibilities that will follow.

