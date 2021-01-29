Juventus edge closer to signing 22-year-old Serie A forward - Reports

According to Goal Italy, Juventus are edging closer to signing Sassuolo forward Gianluca Scamacca, who is currently on loan at Genoa.

Reports from Italy claim Juventus are pushing ahead with talks over the signing of Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo following an injury to Paulo Dybala.

With Alvaro Morata also struggling with injuries, Juventus head coach Andrea Pirlo is concerned about being light in attack for the second half of the season.

While speaking to Sport Italia, Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali said:

“Scamacca? We’ll talk about that later. Let’s see what Juventus come to us with,”

The deal will most likely be a loan deal with an obligation to buy, as Sassuolo had wanted €25 million for his signature, but Juventus are reportedly not ready to offer that much.

#Juventus started talks with #Sassuolo for Gianluca #Scamacca. The Bianconeri would like a loan with the right of redemption formula. 🔥⚪️⚫️@goal — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) January 11, 2021

After relying largely on Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata for the goals in the first half of this campaign, Juventus have decided that they needed to land another attacker for the second half of the season.

Juventus had been linked with a move for the likes of Olivier Giroud and Arkadiusz Milik, but with the former looking likely to be in the plans of Chelsea’s new boss Thomas Tuchel, and the latter opting for a move to French side Marseille, it seems that the Bianconeri have settled for Scamacca.

The 22-year-old striker has two goals in 13 league games and has scored twice in one Coppa Italia appearance this season.

The young Italian has, however, not scored since Genoa’s 3-1 win over Sampdoria in the Coppa Italia on November 26.

While he doesn’t have the best goal-scoring record, the Bianconeri believe he would be more than able to ease the goalscoring burden on Ronaldo and Morata.

Reports also claim that Serie A leaders AC Milan have already held talks with the player’s representatives, but they are now unlikely to go for Scamacca after bringing in Mario Mandzukic last week.

Carnevali's comments appear to point to Juventus being in pole position to sign the forward, but any delay could prove costly as the transfer window is quickly coming to an end.