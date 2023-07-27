Juventus eyeing double swoop for Chelsea attacker and Arsenal target – Reports

Juventus are reportedly aiming to sign Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku and Arsenal target Timothy Castagne ahead of the upcoming season.

The Bianconeri are currently on a spending spree to refresh their squad after their disappointing seventh-placed Serie A finish past season. They have splashed over £65 million to snap up Manuel Locatelli, Moise Kean, Timothy Weah, and Arkadiusz Milik this summer.

According to Fichajes, Juventus have identified both Lukaku and Castagne as top two priorities in the ongoing summer transfer window. Bianconeri sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is currently in London to hold talks over the incorporation of both the Belgian players.

Massimiliano Allegri's side are interested in adding Lukaku to their ranks due to the Chelsea attacker's experience in the Serie A. However, they are expected to strike an initial loan deal for the ex-Inter Milan man as they lack funds to pay his reported £34 million price tag.

Should Lukaku secure a transfer away from Chelsea to join Juventus this summer, he would emerge as a regular starter for them. He would replace Dusan Vlahovic, who is expected to depart this summer.

A left-footed striker blessed with shooting and heading, the 2020-21 Serie A winner spent an entire season on loan at Inter Milan last time around. He scored 14 goals in 37 overall matches past campaign.

Meanwhile, the Old Lady are keen to lure Castagne away from Leicester City amid competition from Arsenal. They are ready to dish out around £13 million to sign the ex-Atalanta full-back as soon as possible.

Castagne, whose current contract is set to run out in June 2025, could prove to be a fine signing for Juventus. The Arsenal target would be a vital starter due to Juan Cuadrado's Bosman move to Inter Milan.

How will Juventus line up next season after roping in Chelsea star and Arsenal target?

Juventus are currently preparing to re-establish themselves as a UEFA Champions League team next season. They have released Angel Di Maria and Juan Cuadrado so far and are believed to sell the likes of Paul Pogba, Weston McKennie and Denis Zakaria this summer.

Should they sign Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku and Leicester City's Timothy Castagne soon, they would have proper squad depth. While the ex-Manchester United man would start ahead in a two-striker setup, the Arsenal target is expected to occupy a spot on the right flank.

In Massimiliano Allegri's 3-5-2 system, Wojciech Szczesny is set to be the number one. Gleison Bremer, Danilo and Federico Gatti would start in the central defensive roles with Castagne and Filip Kostic as the respective wing-backs.

Adrien Rabiot, Manuel Locatelli and either of Nicolo Fagioli or Fabio Miretti would complete their three-man midfield setup. Lastly, Lukaku is likely to be partnered by Moise Kean or Arkadiusz Milik upfront.