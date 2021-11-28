Juventus fall to Atalanta as Allegri’s disastrous second tenure continues to unravel

The Serie A title appears to be drifting away from Juventus with each passing week. The Bianconeri have dominated the Italian top-flight for nine straight seasons but they’re currently going through an absolutely torrid run.

Having lost the title to rivals Inter Milan last season, Juventus nearly missed out on qualifying for the Champions League before narrowly edging Atalanta to fourth position.

The team’s struggles led to the sacking of Andrea Pirlo, with Max Allegri returning to the helm before the start of the 2021-22 season. However, the 54-year-old has struggled to turn things around so far.

After 14 rounds of matches in Serie A, the Bianconeri are already out of the title race as they trail joint leaders AC Milan and Napoli by a whopping 11 points, with both teams having a game in hand as well.

Max Allegri and Juventus suffer fresh setback in Serie A

Juventus have endured a disappointing week both domestically and in Europe. Having been battered 4-0 by Chelsea, they suffered another setback after losing to Atalanta in Serie A.

The Bianconeri are currently struggling in every department. They are defensively naïve and look clueless in attack anytime they find themselves in good positions.

The fact that Atalanta didn’t have to do much to beat Allegri’s side makes the team’s situation more worrying. Duvan Zapata was left unmarked as he ran through on goal to score what proved to be the winner.

Juventus were poor last season but the way they’ve started the current campaign suggests their slump is far from over and a trophyless season is now not far-fetched.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Juventus in Serie A this season:



🔘 6 wins

🔘 3 draws

🔘 5 losses



They’re 8th in the league. 🤯 Juventus in Serie A this season:🔘 6 wins 🔘 3 draws 🔘 5 losses They’re 8th in the league. 🤯 https://t.co/YcyatxG3Wd

Max Allegri’s disastrous second spell in Turin continues

Just a few months ago, Allegri was being linked to every top job in Europe: from Real Madrid to Arsenal and from Tottenham Hotspur and to Manchester United.

The Italian manager, however, sealed a return to Turin in the summer. But his second spell has so far been utterly disastrous, with the team lacking an identity.

“I think it’s a very good squad, there are moments when we struggle to score goals, but people said at the start that this was the strongest squad that simply had to win the Scudetto and I always noted that was inaccurate,” Allegri conceded after Saturday’s defeat to Atalanta, as quoted by Sportsmax.

“We are here to challenge for the top four. I cannot complain to my lads after this performance, I can only congratulate their efforts, then the rest is down to those of you who talk for a living,” added the Juventus boss.

“There’s no point thinking of ifs and buts. We have to start from scratch, put everything behind us and be prepared to fight it out on level terms with Salernitana, then add our quality on top,” he added.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Allegri won so much during his first spell at Juventus and even took the team to two Champions League finals. However, his second stint isn’t going according to plan and he could soon face the sack if results don’t improve.

Edited by Parimal