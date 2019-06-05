×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Juventus interested in Barcelona defender, Paul Pogba willing to return to Juve and more Serie A news: 5 June 2019

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Rumors
70   //    05 Jun 2019, 15:28 IST

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League
Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As we head even closer to the summer transfer market, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Sampdoria president ready to let AC Milan-linked Marco Giampaolo leave

Marco Giampaolo guided his Sampdoria side to a respectable ninth place finish, following the conclusion of 2018-19 Serie A campaign.

He is now the most likely candidate to replace Gennaro Gattuso, who recently parted ways with AC Milan.

And Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero has revealed that the club are ready to release Giampaolo if the manager desires a fresh challenge elsewhere.

“I did see and speak to the Coach. He has a one-year contract with us and is now on vacation, but we’ll meet on Monday and understand if our paths will continue together.
“If we do continue, I’ll be happy. If he wants to go elsewhere, I cannot hold back someone who doesn’t love Sampdoria and does not want to stay in my club.”

Former Fiorentina boss Stefano Pioli is expected to be Giampaolo's replacement at Sampdoria if he leaves the club, but Ferrero refused to take any names.

“I won’t name names, as I am not seeking anyone. Others seek us out. It would be unfair to talk about other Coaches, as Giampaolo might want to stay. You’d have to ask me on Tuesday.
“If Milan want Giampaolo, they’d need to call me. They haven’t called me, and they ought to. After all, the seventh commandment says thou shalt not desire another man’s woman, so they ought to call me.”
Advertisement

Paul Pogba willing to come back to Juventus

Paul Pogba's future at Manchester United is still uncertain. Critics have slammed him time and again due to his inconsistent displays, despite the midfielder scoring 13 goals and providing nine assists in the Premier League last season.

The World Cup winner, who arrived from Juventus three years ago for a then-world record fee, could soon depart Old Trafford. According to several reports, Juventus are keen to bring the 26-year-old back to Turin.

Maurizio Sarri, who could take charge of Juventus this summer, has also given the green light for the move, which would cost the Serie A champions around £120 million. The report further states that Pogba, who is also on the radar of Real Madrid, is willing to make his Turin comeback a reality.

Juventus interested in Barcelona defender

It is no secret that the right-back spot has been a problematic area for Barcelona as manager Ernesto Valverde has often switched between Sergi Roberto and Nelson Semedo to fill the position. However, Roberto seems more comfortable playing as a midfielder rather than a defender.

Semedo, on the other hand, has starved for game time since joining Barcelona. The Portuguese star has started just 37 times in La Liga in his two seasons at Barcelona. And according to a report, Lionel Messi has even pushed Barcelona to sign another right-back which has infuriated the former Benfica star.

Now, the 25-year-old is said to have asked the club to let him go. Juventus are among the teams interested in his services. The Old Lady will most likely want Semedo to replace Joao Cancelo, who is on the radar of Manchester United and Manchester City.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Barcelona Juventus Football Paul Pogba Nelson Semedo Football Transfer News Serie A Transfer News Football Transfer Roundups
Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo demands 3 Barcelona stars at Juventus, Juve offer Dybala and Douglas Costa for Paul Pogba and more Serie A news: 16 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona prepared to pay €100m for Juventus-linked starlet, Real Madrid ready to sell Juve target and more Serie A news: 1 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sell Juventus €70M target, Juve top target agrees €12M per season deal with Real Madrid and more Serie A news: 28 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Serie A: Barcelona willing to offer Coutinho for Juventus's €130m star, Juve on alert as Real Madrid star 'considers' a move and more news: 3 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 'agree' to sell €70m star to Juventus, Manchester United offer triple wage for Juve target and more Serie A news: 16 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo urges former Real Madrid team-mate to join Juventus, Matthijs de Ligt likely to snub Manchester United for Juve or Barcelona and more Serie A news: 4 June 2019
RELATED STORY
De Ligt to Manchester United almost a done deal, Paul Pogba wants Juventus return because of Cristiano Ronaldo and more Serie A news: 31 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign Juventus target, €150m-rated Serie A defender prefers Manchester United over PSG and more Serie A news: 4 May 2019 
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo and Allegri could reunite at top European club, Barcelona and Juventus top target rejects Premier League move and more Serie A news: 21 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus star willing to take pay cut to join Real Madrid because of Lionel Messi, Real Madrid want Serie A duo to replace Sergio Ramos and more Serie A news: 26 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us