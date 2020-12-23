Juventus are reportedly ready to join the race for Lyon forward, Memphis Depay. The Bianconeri are eager to sign a top-quality striker to provide competition for Alvaro Morata but will face heavy competition from Barcelona. The Catalans have been courting Depay since the summer transfer window.

According to Marca, Juventus boss, Andrea Pirlo wants to sign the Dutch international in January. The Bianconeri see him as a low-cost option to inject some quality into the squad as they approach the second half of the season.

Memphis Depay has gone a long way to revive his career since his difficult year-and-a-half spell with Manchester United. Depay joined Lyon in January 2017 in a deal worth £16 million, after failing to adapt to the speed and physicality of the Premier League.

In his three years at Lyon, he has scored 51 goals in just 117 Ligue 1 appearances, and led the club to the semi-finals of the Champions League last season. The French outfit then lost to eventual champions, Bayern Munich.

He has also been a consistent performer for the Dutch national team, registering 21 goals in 59 international appearances for his country. Memphis Depay played a key role in his side's second place finish in the UEFA Nations League.

Juventus will try to convince Memphis Depay to let go of his plans to join Ronald Koeman at Barcelona

Memphis Depay was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona this summer. Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman was keen to reunite with Depay at the Camp Nou after coaching him for two years, during their time together with the Dutch national side.

He was reportedly close to signing for Barcelona in the finals days of the summer transfer window, only for the deal to fall through due to financial reasons.

Barcelona have been heavily tipped to resume their pursuit of the Dutchman in January, but will have now have to contend with competition from Juventus.

The Catalans are currently a club in turmoil on and off the pitch. Ronald Koeman's side have had a poor start to their 2020-21 season, despite seeing a turn in form in recent weeks. The club are currently fifth in the La Liga table, and have been drawn with PSG for the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

Juventus, on the other hand, are looking to retain their Serie A title this season, and are looking to mount a push for the Champions League this season. The Old Lady can offer Depay more stability.

It is now up to to Lyon to decide whether they want to cash in on Memphis Depay for a reduced price, or allow him to leave for free in the summer.