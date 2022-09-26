Juventus keeping tabs on Adama Traore and Chelsea winger as they look to reinforce attack: Reports

Juventus are reportedly chasing Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore and Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic in an attempt to bolster their frontline.

According to TMW, as per SPORT, Juve are targeting the two Premier League forwards to sign in the January transfer window.

They are looking to bring in fresh legs following their dismal start to the season. The Old Lady are currently eighth in Serie A after winning just two of their opening seven top-flight games. This has put real pressure on manager Massimiliano Allegri.

The Turin outfit have scored just nine goals so far this term, with striker Dusan Vahlovic failing to live up to lofty expectations so far. The Serbian joined them from Fiorentina in January but has scored just four goals in eight matches this season.

The report adds that Traore is being targeted due to his physical attributes, while also injecting some much-needed pace into the wings.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Juventus are considering a move for Wolves' Adama Traore, in the January transfer window.

🟨 #WWFC #ForzaJuve Juventus are considering a move for Wolves' Adama Traore, in the January transfer window. 🚨Juventus are considering a move for Wolves' Adama Traore, in the January transfer window.🐺 🟨 #WWFC ⬛ #ForzaJuve https://t.co/x8BKOCKFPG

The 26-year-old forward was decent during his time on loan at Barcelona, contributing one goal and four assists in 21 matches.

However, he has failed to start a league game this season for Wolves. He has made five appearances for the Midlands club, scoring one goal.

Meanwhile, Pulisic has played a part in all eight of Chelsea's games during the campaign, but is yet to contribute a single goal or assist this term. He has only started one of those games and faces fierce competition on the flanks for the Blues.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Chelsea will listen to offers for Werner and Hakim Ziyech, while Cristian Pulisic could leave Stamford Bridge.



{The Telegraph} Chelsea will listen to offers for Werner and Hakim Ziyech, while Cristian Pulisic could leave Stamford Bridge.{The Telegraph}

Pundit slams Chelsea forward for Thomas Tuchel comments

Pulisic has released a new book in which he reveals why he was so furious with former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel. The American winger revealed that Tuchel promised that he would play in the 2021 Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid. However, he was dropped at the last minute.

However, Don Hutchinson believes that the Chelsea winger's comments were inappropriate, as the pundit told ESPN (as per The Mirror):

"Oh, my days! I mean, it is ridiculously naive of Christian Pulisic. Alright, it’s his book, so he feels as though he’s got his little say against Thomas Tuchel, but is he not naive enough to think that Thomas Tuchel won’t be happy and he’ll be having words with other managers?"

He added:

“Managers change their minds. What happens to you? You’re a little bit gutted, you’re a little bit upset. But it all just sounds a little bit babyish to me. Christian Pulisic having a whinge. What is the point? What does he gain from it?"

Chelsea sacked Tuchel last month following a poor start to the season. Hutchinson, hence, stated his disappointment at Pulisic mentioning the incident following the German's sacking, as he said:

“I think it’s naive from Pulisic, I don’t know what he gains from it. Shaka (Hislop) said about book sales, well alright that’s what he gains from it but it’s not my cup of tea. But why would you do that to a manager that could have been already at Chelsea?”

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea Christian Pulisic on Real Madrid second-leg:



"What happened before that game was hugely disappointing for me. l’d had a really good first leg performance and our following match was against Fulham in the league."



[via 'Christian Pulisic: My Journey So Far'] Christian Pulisic on Real Madrid second-leg:"What happened before that game was hugely disappointing for me. l’d had a really good first leg performance and our following match was against Fulham in the league."[via 'Christian Pulisic: My Journey So Far']

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far