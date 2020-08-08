Juventus legend Andrea Pirlo to be announced as Maurizio Sarri's successor

Juventus legend Andrea Pirlo has been chosen as the next manager of the Bianconeri, as reported by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Former head coach Maurizio Sarri was relieved of his duties just hours before this news broke after he failed to guide Juventus past Lyon in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Their tie, which stood 2-2 on aggregate, was decided by Lyon's crucial away goal which came in the form of an early penalty from Memphis Depay.

Andrea Pirlo is going to be the new Juventus manager. He has been choosen by the president Andrea Agnelli. Last details to be completed... and here we go ⚪️⚫️ @SkySport @DiMarzio #Juventus — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2020

Pirlo, who was announced as the manager of Juventus' U-23 team earlier lastweek, is now said to be the man to succeed the former Chelsea boss.

Pirlo handpicked by Juventus chief Agnelli as Sarri's successor

Pirlo is set to take up the managerial role at the Allianz Stadium

As per the report, Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has handpicked Italian football icon Pirlo as the man to take charge of Juve in the wake of Sarri's sacking.

Italian reports claim that the 41-year-old was pictured attending a meeting on Saturday evening at the club's Continassa headquarters in Turin. They have claimed that a deal could be done very early, possibly on Sunday morning at the latest.

The former AC Milan legend has little to no experience in management of any sort, with Pirlo yet to take charge of a game for Juve's U-23 side, plying their trade in Serie C.

Advertisement

1995 - Andrea Pirlo has retired from football 22 years, 5 months & 16 days after his 1st pro game (with Brescia v Reggiana). Maestro. pic.twitter.com/m6YJkzU2J0 — Optajean (@OptaJean) November 6, 2017

The Juventus hierarchy reportedly view him as a player who could follow the path traversed by Zinedine Zidane and quickly (and successfully, at that) settle into life as a manager. Fabio Paratici even stated upon the Italian's unveiling of Pirlo as the U-23 coach that he could be groomed and prepared for an eventual role in the main team.

The 41-year-old is a legend for both club and country, winning the UEFA Champions League as well as the FIFA World Cup in his illustrious career.

Also read: 5 managers who could replace Maurizio Sarri at Juventus