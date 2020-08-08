Juventus legend Andrea Pirlo to be announced as Maurizio Sarri's successor

Juventus legend Andrea Pirlo has been chosen as the next manager of the Bianconeri, as reported by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.
Former head coach Maurizio Sarri was relieved of his duties just hours before this news broke after he failed to guide Juventus past Lyon in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Their tie, which stood 2-2 on aggregate, was decided by Lyon's crucial away goal which came in the form of an early penalty from Memphis Depay.
Pirlo, who was announced as the manager of Juventus' U-23 team earlier lastweek, is now said to be the man to succeed the former Chelsea boss.
Pirlo handpicked by Juventus chief Agnelli as Sarri's successor
As per the report, Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has handpicked Italian football icon Pirlo as the man to take charge of Juve in the wake of Sarri's sacking.
Italian reports claim that the 41-year-old was pictured attending a meeting on Saturday evening at the club's Continassa headquarters in Turin. They have claimed that a deal could be done very early, possibly on Sunday morning at the latest.
The former AC Milan legend has little to no experience in management of any sort, with Pirlo yet to take charge of a game for Juve's U-23 side, plying their trade in Serie C.
The Juventus hierarchy reportedly view him as a player who could follow the path traversed by Zinedine Zidane and quickly (and successfully, at that) settle into life as a manager. Fabio Paratici even stated upon the Italian's unveiling of Pirlo as the U-23 coach that he could be groomed and prepared for an eventual role in the main team.
The 41-year-old is a legend for both club and country, winning the UEFA Champions League as well as the FIFA World Cup in his illustrious career.
Published 08 Aug 2020, 23:19 IST