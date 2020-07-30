5 managers who could replace Maurizio Sarri at Juventus

Juventus have huffed and puffed their way to another Serie A title. However, after the restart, the team has looked quite ordinary on the pitch and it has not gone down well with the board or the fans. The exciting brand of football that Maurizio Sarri was famous for, during his stint at Napoli, has been missing and it's not looking great for the manager.

As such, Juventus are getting ready for a busy transfer window. There are question marks being cast on Maurizio Sarri's role at the helm as well. Several sources have reported that the Italian's job is not guaranteed beyond this season.

On that note, let's take a look at 5 managers who can potentially take over from Sarri at Juventus.

5 managers who could replace Sarri at Juventus

#5 Andrea Pirlo

Andrea Pirlo

Andrea Pirlo is, surprisingly, one of the names that have come up in the discussions over who will succeed Sarri at Juventus. Pirlo has just taken over as the Juventus u-23 coach but the reports suggest that the Old Lady is looking at the Italian legend as a long-term successor to Maurizio Sarri.

That being said, Pirlo is almost certain to be not handed the managerial role straight away as he might not be equipped for that at present. As such, Juventus will assess Pirlo's progress as the coach of the u-23 side before deciding on handing over the reins to him.

Both Sarri's and Pirlo's current contracts run till 2022. If Juventus plan on keeping Sarri beyond this season, we won't be surprised to see Pirlo take over at the end of the next season.

Andrea Pirlo has his first manager job! 👔



He's Juventus' new Under-23 boss.



Full story: https://t.co/Q9mdGk7Pph pic.twitter.com/iZzusqDgq8 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 30, 2020

#4 Luciano Spalletti

Luciano Spalletti

Going by the way this Juventus side haven't been able to come together as a team to perform as well as they should, they could really do with a disciplinarian. The eccentric Luciano Spalletti would be a good choice as he not only brings discipline but also an exciting brand of football with him.

Spalletti's temper might cost him some PR points, but he makes up for it with the way he builds his team. He oversaw an exciting Roma side back when they had Mohamed Salah, Radja Naingollan and Edin Dzeko on their payroll. He subsequently did the same with Inter Milan as well.

As such, in terms of Serie A experience, Juventus cannot possibly get a better candidate than Spalletti. If they can get him to focus on the goings-on on the field and not get sidetracked by what happens away from it, the 61-year-old will deliver good results.

Juventus have also reportedly considered roping in Spalletti back in 2017.

Former Zenit left-back Michael Lumb tells @JamesRoweNL about working with Luciano Spalletti in Russia:



"He was a little bit strange at times and sometimes he would have a fight with the players, but he was unbelievably intelligent." https://t.co/WV9PAKfhOG — World Football Index (@WorldFootballi) April 2, 2020