Juventus-linked Real Madrid star has said goodbye to his teammates, Manchester United set to trigger €60m release clause of top Juve target and more Serie A news: 15 May 2019

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As we head even closer to the summer transfer market, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Nicolo Zaniolo ready to extend his stay at AS Roma

The Argentinian sensation has been subject to numerous speculations as Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munchen, Juventus, and Real Madrid are all said to be interested in him.

However, Nicolo Zaniolo, who joined Roma from Inter Milan last summer, has said that he is ready to stay at the Stadio Olimpico.

“I still have four years left on contract, I see my future here.

“Flattery from other clubs is naturally pleasing, but I’m ready to sign a renewal because I’m happy here. I’d be happy to stay.

“I’m completely focused on these last two games, I’m not thinking about anything else. We must try to win them both, then we’ll take stock.”

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has thus far made 35 appearances in all competitions for Roma this season, scoring six times and providing two assists.

Manchester United ready to trigger Juventus target's release clause

The Red Devils have starved for a reliable defender as they conceded 54 Premier League goals this season. It is understandable that many of the Manchester United faithful have questioned the club's decision to extended Ashley Young and Phil Jones' contracts.

Now according to reports, the Red Devils have turned their attention to Ruben Dias. The 22-year-old has been impressive in both the Europa League and the Portuguese league for Benfica this season. A young and imposing defender who excels in both aerial and ground duels, Dias has established himself as one of the most wanted talents in Europe.

Juventus have long been linked with him as the Old Lady seek to rejuvenate their ageing backline. However, Manchester United are said to be the frontrunner for the centre-back's service, and they are even ready to trigger his €60 million release clause.

Marcelo has said goodbye to his teammates, with Juventus move imminent

The Brazilian defender has been linked with Juventus for some time now. He has endured an underwhelming season since Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus last summer. Sergio Reguillon has provided serious competition for Marcelo and the youngster regularly replaced the 31-year-old in the starting line-up during Santiago Solari's tenure.

Fortunately, he has reclaimed his spot after Real Madrid decided to re-appoint Zinedine Zidane. However, his declining form has continued as Los Blancos suffered two defeats in Marcelo's last four La Liga matches.

He might have played well in the first two matches under Zidane this season, but Los Blancos fans have started questioning his inclusion again. Now, a report states that the Brazilian has said goodbye to several of his Real Madrid teammates due to his seemingly imminent transfer to Juventus.

Juventus have offered €35 million to finalize the defender's move and are ready to pay a massive €10 million-a-season as his salary, €2 million more than what he currently earns at Real Madrid.