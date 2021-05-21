Juventus looking to replace Cristiano Ronaldo with Barcelona forward - Reports

According to Football Italia (via Juvefc.com), Juventus are looking to replace Cristiano Ronaldo with Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann if the Portuguese star decides to leave Juventus this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo's future has sparked-up a lot of debate with the 36-year old reportedly unhappy with how Juventus' season has panned out. Despite winning the Coppa Italia, Juventus have had a disappointing season based on their high standards.

The Old Lady are currently out of the Champions League places with one game remaining.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are reportedly looking for a massive overhaul of their squad. Barcelona president Joan Laporta plans to get rid of as many as 14 fringe players this summer with Antoine Griezmann vulnerable to getting sold this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo's departure could be Griezmann's way out of Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann hasn't had the best of times at Barcelona since joining the Catalan club from Atletico Madrid in 2019. The 30-year old has suffered from a lack of confidence at Barcelona and has failed to replicate his Atletico Madrid form at the Nou Camp.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from Juventus could save Griezmann's career. Despite having a torrid time at Barcelona, Juventus still admire the Frenchman's mercurial talents.

Juventus beat Atalanta in the Copa Italia finals. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images for Lega Serie A)

However, the reason why Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Juventus could be the same reason why Antoine Griezmann decides against moving to the Old Lady. Cristiano Ronaldo's main reason for leaving Juventus will be the lack of Champions League football next season.

Antoine Griezmann might not want to join the Bianconeri for the exact same reason. However, it seems Barcelona won't mind letting Griezmann leave if he desires to. The Catalan giants are already in talks to bring in Sergio Agüero and Memphis Depay this summer.

According to Transfermarkt, Antoine Griezmann is valued at €60 million. In the current financial situation, Juventus would not be able to afford the fee Barcelona set for Antoine Griezmann. In that case, the Old Lady might have to resort to a loan-to-buy deal for the 30-year old.

However, if Juventus decide to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave, it would free up the wage budget in a massive way.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked away from Juventus on multiple occasions this summer. Rumors have suggested a move to one of his former clubs in Sporting Lisbon or Manchester United could be on the cards.