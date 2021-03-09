Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo states that Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to face Porto as crucial Champions League tie looms

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has confirmed that star attacker Cristiano Ronaldo is fired up and ready to face Porto in a crucial Champions League encounter.

Cristiano Ronaldo was rested for Juventus' Serie A clash against Lazio. Andrea Pirlo's side beat Lazio 3-1, courtesy of a brace from Spanish striker Alvaro Morata and a goal from French midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Pirlo has admitted that the Portugal international is rested and ready to face Porto.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is fine, these are his matches. He's fired up, he's been able to rest and can't wait."

🔝 Most goals in round of 16 history:



⚽️2⃣8⃣ Lionel Messi

⚽️2⃣5⃣ Cristiano Ronaldo

⚽️1⃣3⃣ Robert Lewandowski

⚽️1⃣2⃣ Thomas Müller#UCL pic.twitter.com/i72CAdLPm9 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 8, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo was not the only player rested against Lazio. Centre-back Leonardo Bonucci and midfielder Weston McKennie were also benched.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus keen on turning things around after first-leg shock

Porto beat Juventus 2-1 in the first-leg of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League, with goals from Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi and Malian forward Moussa Marega securing the win.

Italian winger Federico Chiesa managed to score an important away goal for Juventus. Despite this, a tough task awaits for Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus against a disciplined Porto side.

Ronaldo is the top goalscorer in Serie A this season, scoring 20 goals in 22 league appearances. The 36-year old has scored two goals more than Inter Milan star Romelu Lukaku.

Since joining Juventus in 2018 for a club-record fee of €100 million from Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Serie A twice.

However, Juventus have struggled in the UEFA Champions League. Since Ronaldo's arrival, they have been knocked out of Europe's premier club competition by Ajax and Lyon.

There has been some scrutiny on manager Andrea Pirlo as well. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's goalscoring consistency, Juventus find themselves 3rd in the league table. They are 10 points behind league leaders Inter Milan, who have played a game more.

There were suggestions during the January transfer window that Cristiano Ronaldo might depart Juventus in the summer. A return to Manchester United was mooted, with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain also suggested as an option.

Those rumours have since died down, with the Portuguese looking settled in Italy for now.

