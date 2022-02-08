Juventus monitoring big-money Real Madrid flop who could leave for €40 million this summer: Reports

Recent reports claim that Juventus are looking into the possibility of signing Real Madrid flop Eden Hazard.

Hazard has scored just once in 19 appearances for Real Madrid this season and is yet to open his La Liga account. He signed for Real Madrid in June 2019 in a €100 million deal but has arguably become the club’s biggest flop in recent years. Hazard was widely regarded as one of the best players in the world during his time at Chelsea but has simply regressed in recent years.

Regardless, the now 31-year old Belgian is still expected to generate interest from a host of clubs. Eden Hazard is under contract until June 2024 but is reportedly available for a fee of €40 million. Madrid plan to make multiple big signings in the summer and are looking to offload players as well.

Hazard is being targeted by Chelsea, Newcastle, Lille, Juventus, West Ham and Everton #CFC

English clubs such as Newcastle and West Ham United have been linked with the winger in recent weeks. However, one name which has come up recently is that of Serie A giants Juventus who are reportedly set to offload Paulo Dybala in the coming window and are looking to sign a replacement.

Real Madrid’s mammoth summer set to begin with multiple players going the other way?

Real Madrid have obviously been linked with a high-profile free move for Kylian Mbappe in the summer. The Frenchman is set to prove expensive despite being available on a free transfer. Other names that have been linked with Real Madrid include Erling Haaland and more recently Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry.

With Florentino Perez intent on bringing in multiple new Galacticos in the summer, quite a few players are set to be sold as well. Gareth Bale is out of contract in the summer and will be leaving on a free transfer. In Eden Hazard, Madrid have a player they have used sparingly but are also paying the highest wages across Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

Hazard’s €15 million wage can also become a stumbling block for any potential club that wants to sign the Belgian. Apart from Hazard, Madrid will also be looking to sell the Brazilian Rodrygo.

Finally, it is Karim Benzema’s continued brilliance that has made the signing of Erling Haaland irrelevant. The French striker has been the primary scorer for Madrid since Cristiano Ronaldo left and has been in top form this campaign. Regardless, Madrid are set to have an eventful summer and are all set to field a new-look squad next campaign.

