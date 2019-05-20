×
Juventus News: Club consider Premier League manager as a surprise choice to succeed Allegri

Atharva Papnoi
CONTRIBUTOR
News
39   //    20 May 2019, 18:44 IST

Allegri has departed the Old Lady
Allegri has departed the Old Lady

What's the story?

Juventus lifted the Serie A trophy last night, but the club bosses are on the hunt to find a new manager at the helm from next season onward, and on top of their list is Maurizio Sarri, who is on flimsy ground at Chelsea, after a turbulent first season at the London club.

In case you didn't know

After dominating Italian football for the last 5 years, Juventus, announced that manager Massimiliano Allegri will not continue as the manager of the Old Lady from the next season.

The news was very surprising considering that Juventus vice-chairman Paul Nedved announced in an interview that Allegri was going to stay for the next season, just two weeks before his eventual sacking.

During his five year stint at the Bianconeri, the Italian won the Serie A in every season, in addition to lifting the Coppa Italia four times and reaching the UEFA Champions League final two times.

The only blot on his resume was his inability to lifted the coveted Champions League trophy. Juventus were knocked out of this year's competition by the record-breaking and fearless Ajax, despite securing the services of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer.

The Bianconeri are now looking for a new manager, and they are particularly interested in acquiring the services of Sarri.

The heart of the matter

According to Di Marzio, Juventus are looking at former Napoli manager and current Chelsea manager Sarri to replace the departing Allegri, and he is 'top candidate', as of now.

The Italian has guided The Blues to a third-place finish in the Premier League and the final of the Europa league. He also helped them reach the Carabao Cup final, where they lost to Manchester City on penalties.

There are rumours of Frank Lampard, after his amazing debut season with Derby County, replacing Sarri as the new Chelsea manager going around the mill. The Blues also have a transfer ban for the next two windows, and thus Sarri will not be able to get players that fit 'Sarri-ball'.

The last time Sarri managed in Italy, Napoli were inches away from dethroning Juventus off their throne in Serie A. Although Sarri has endured a season full of controversies, he still remains a top manager with a unique style of football and great knowledge of the Italian League.

What's Next?

Sarri is currently preparing for the Europa League final against Arsenal in Baku on 29th May. Only time will tell who will become the new man in-charge, but Sarri will certainly be a bold and interesting choice.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Chelsea Juventus Football Massimiliano Allegri Maurizio Sarri
