Juventus News: Cristiano Ronaldo denies he had anything to do with Matthijs de Ligt's transfer 

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
369   //    30 Jul 2019, 17:41 IST

Juventus v FC Internazionale - 2019 International Champions Cup
Juventus v FC Internazionale - 2019 International Champions Cup

What's the story?

Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has denied that he had anything to do with the recent signing of Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax, stating that he does try to influence who the club signs.

In case you didn't know...

About two weeks ago, Juventus ended the De Ligt transfer saga by announcing that they completed the signing of the defender on a five-year deal that cost an initial fee of £67.8 million.

De Ligt, who was Ajax's youngest captain, turned heads with his performances in the Eredivisie and the Champions League and was subsequently linked with an array of European powerhouses this summer.

The 19-year-old guided the Dutch giants to a domestic double by winning the Eredivisie title and the KNVB Cup. He also inspired the side to new heights in the Champions League where they defeated football giants like Juventus and Real Madrid before losing to Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-finals.

Several fans have credited Ronaldo for the centre-back's move to the Old Lady, as it was discovered that he had asked the teenager to join him at Turin during the UEFA Nations League final between their national teams, Portugal and the Netherlands.

The heart of the matter

Ronaldo has responded to the credits, clarifying that he had nothing to do with De Ligt's transfer as he does not attempt to influence anyone when it comes to signings.

He said (via Express Sport), “I would never influence a coach or a leader in signings. But the truth is that I am glad he [De Ligt] is with us.”

What's next?

Juventus are currently in the midst of their pre-season fixtures as they prepare for a new season full of challenges. They will next face Atletico Madrid in the International Champions Cup on Saturday, August 3.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Matthijs de Ligt
