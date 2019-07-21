Juventus News: Matthijs de Ligt reveals how Cristiano Ronaldo welcomed him on his arrival at the Old Lady

Juventus' most recent recruit, Matthijs de Ligt, has opened up about the welcome he received from his new teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo, on his arrival at Turin, stating that the Portuguese talisman recalled their meeting at the UEFA Nations League final to joke about the transfer.

De Ligt left Ajax to join Juventus in a £67.8 million deal last week, putting an end to a months-long transfer saga. The 19-year-old agreed to a five-year contract with the Serie A champions, which will see him earn a staggering £416,000-per-week with add-ons.

The defender was highly-pursued this summer following impressive performances for Ajax in the Eredivisie and the UEFA Champions League last season. The teenager captained a side that won hearts across the globe with their attractive football and led them to victory in the Dutch top-flight as well as the KNVB Cup. They particularly hogged the spotlight in the Champions League as they defeated some of the biggest European powerhouses to reach the semi-finals of the competition.

After Juventus announced De Ligt's signing, social media was filled with fans calling Ronaldo an 'agent' for playing a part in bringing the centre-back to the Bianconeri. The comments stem from the duo's meeting in the UEFA Nations League final where it was learnt that the former Real Madrid superstar had invited the Dutchman to join him in Italy.

De Ligt has now revealed how Ronaldo greeted him once he got to Turin and how he used their meeting at the Nations League to jokingly imply he was responsible for the transfer

He recalled, "Everyone helps me and provides a nice welcome. Cristiano Ronaldo briefly recalled our argument after the Nations League final in June. 'Agent Ronaldo,' he joked about himself."

Juventus are scheduled to face Tottenham Hotspur in the International Champions Cup later today.