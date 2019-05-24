×
Juventus news: Pep Guardiola rumours branded "ridiculous" by member of Manchester City board

Jakob Haugerud
ANALYST
News
71   //    24 May 2019, 19:06 IST

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola holds the FA Cup.
Manchester City's Pep Guardiola holds the FA Cup.

What's the story?

Reports earlier this week suggested that Pep Guardiola had agreed to a four-year deal with Juventus.

Included in this deal was a mouth watering salary of £21 million a year. However, a member of the Manchester City board has disputed these claims.

In case you didn't know...

Guardiola has managed some of the best clubs in football over the last ten years, namely, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City.

Although he was unable to win the Champions League with Manchester City this season, he did win a historic and unprecedented domestic treble.

The heart of the matter

Ever since Massimiliano  Allegri announced that he was leaving Juventus at the end of the season, there have been a handful of rumours surrounding his successor.

Initially it was reported that former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte would be his replacement.

Soon after Jose Mourinho was added to the rumour mill. However, none seemed as legitimate as the reports regarding Guardiola.

Whilst the other managers were reportedly 'linked' to Juventus, only with the rumours surrounding Guardiola, was an actual agreement made between the club and the manager.

These rumours haven't been disproved just yet, with neither Manchester City, Guardiola, or Juventus making any official statement.

However, it has been now claimed that a member of the Manchester City board, Alberto Galassi, has branded these rumours "ridiculous".

He didn't stop there however, and went on a bit of a tirade against the media, saying,

"It is unbelievable that the media pursue these kind of rumours. This is ridiculous. Guardiola wants to stay".

Though these comments come from a senior member of Manchester City football club, none of the parties involved have issued official statements.

It seems odd that the only real contradictions we have against the rumours are from a member of board, and not an official statement.

Whilst it may be fair to say that Guardiola isn't certainly joining Juventus, and this could be a tactic he is using for a better contract at City, the rumours and reports could still well be true.

What's next?

It remains to be seen if Guardiola joins Juventus this summer or remains with Manchester City.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Manchester City Juventus Football Pep Guardiola Football Transfer News Juventus Transfer News
