Juventus Transfer News: Pep Guardiola reportedly agrees to move to Italy on a four-year deal

Jakob Haugerud
ANALYST
News
56   //    22 May 2019, 18:03 IST

Guardiola during the Manchester City Celebration Parade.
Guardiola during the Manchester City Celebration Parade.

What's the story?

According to reports from England and Italy, Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has agreed a four-year deal to serve as manager for Juventus.

In case you didn't know...

Pep Guardiola has managed a number of clubs in a number of leagues, most famously Barcelona, Bayern, and Manchester City. He has been successful everywhere he has managed, with 26 titles to his name.

The heart of the matter

Since Allegri left Juventus as manager, there have been a number of managers linked to the job including Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri, and Jose Mourinho.

After winning a famous domestic treble at Manchester City, it appears that Guardiola feels he has proven himself in the Premier League, despite being unable to win the Champions League.

Having already won the league titles in Spain, Germany, and England, it appears the Catalan wishes to try himself in Italy as well. If these reports are correct, then it will soon be officially announced by the club that Guardiola has joined them.

This will be very interesting for the club as his managerial style will no doubt attract a lot of world class players. Furthermore, it will be interesting to see how Guardiola and Ronaldo will get on, given that Guardiola was the manager not only Ronaldo's old chief rivals Barcelona, but also Lionel Messi.

However, they are both professionals and given that they both favour creative, attacking football, they could be a match made in heaven. Juventus are desperate to win the Champions League, and this season proved that they need more than just Ronaldo to do so, and this deal could be game changing for them.

Rumour probability: 7/10

These rumours seem more legitimate, as unlike the other managers who had just been 'linked' to Juventus, these reports suggest he has already agreed to join.

What's next?

Although these are just reports, they do seem to be gaining traction, and we will have to wait and see for either Juventus or Guardiola to make an announcement.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Manchester City Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Pep Guardiola Football Transfer News Juventus Transfer News
