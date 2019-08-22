Juventus News: Rivaldo claims Cristiano Ronaldo will greatly benefit if Neymar makes Bianconeri move

Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr.

What's the story?

Barcelona icon, Rivaldo believes that Cristian Ronaldo stands to gain a lot if Neymar Jr. chooses to move to the Old Lady this summer, adding that the two players could form a lethal partnership that could benefit them individually.

In case you didn't know...

The Neymar saga has been one of the longest-running transfer stories this summer, with the Brazilian seemingly left undecided on his next destination.

The wantaway Paris Saint-Germain star has been heavily linked with Clasico rivals, Barcelona and Real Madrid, and is believed to be keen on reuniting with his former teammates at Camp Nou.

The 27-year-old spent four years with Barcelona, where he formed the one of the most feared attacking trio in Europe alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. He later left the Catalan giants for PSG in a record-breaking transfer in 2017.

Following limited European success at PSG in a stint marred by injuries, Neymar has been linked with a sensational return to Catalonia.

However, it appears the Spanish giants are not the only ones vying for the forward's signature, as Serie A champions, Juventus have now joined the race.

The heart of the matter

Rivaldo believes the tantalising prospect of Neymar and Ronaldo working together would greatly benefit Juventus in their race for the Champions League title, as he backs the duo to form a dangerous partnership in Turin.

Speaking to Betfair, he said:

"It now seems like Juventus are also thinking about signing Neymar. It would be great to see him playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo."

"I believe it would be wonderful for CR7 to have Neymar by his side, as the Brazilian would help him a lot with assists and goals all season."

"I even imagine them combining for brilliant plays and Neymar could also help by sharing responsibilities as Juventus only has one big star now. It would be a beneficial move for the players and naturally for the club."

"With Neymar wishing to leave PSG, it will be important that a transfer is complete before deadline day at the end of the month, after all it would be tough for him to stay in France."

What's next?

Juventus are reportedly willing to offer PSG a player-plus-cash deal involving Paulo Dybala in exchange for Neymar, as they are looking to strengthen their squad in the hopes of finally winning the Champions League, a title that has eluded them since 1996.

There is no certainty regarding how this saga will turn out, and it remains to be seen if Neymar will actually leave the Ligue 1 giants after all the speculation.