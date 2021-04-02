Juventus News Roundup: Bianconeri ready to part ways with 5 stars, Andrea Pirlo interested in Liverpool midfielder, and more | 2nd April, 2021

Juventus continue their preparations for the Turin derby on Saturday as coach Andrea Pirlo's side gear up for a difficult couple of weeks.

Following the game against Torino, the Bianconeri will host Napoli and Genoa in a span of four days, before travelling to Atalanta in what could be a decisive period for Juventus' title aspirations. Andrea Pirlo will know that his side cannot afford any slip-ups between now and the end of the season if they are to have a chance of winning the Scudetto once again.

With that said, here is the latest Juventus news on 2nd April, 2021

Juventus put 5 stars on transfer list

Juventus are ready to part ways with a host of players in the summer

Juventus have reportedly put up five players for sale as Andrea Pirlo gets ready to revamp his squad in the summer. The Italian would like to overhaul the Bianconeri's squad, and would need to get rid of a few players in order to do so.

According to the Daily Mail, Juventus are ready to part ways with Paulo Dybala, Aaron Ramsey, Alex Sandro, Adrien Rabiot and Rodrigo Bentancur in the summer in order to raise funds to sign new players.

The major decision to overhaul the squad was reportedly taken because of Juventus' capitulation this season. The Bianconeri are third in Serie A, ten points behind Inter Milan at the top of the table. The only silverware that Juventus look likely to win this season is the Coppa Italia.

Juventus worried about losing Dybala as a free agent

Paulo Dybala has barely featured for Juventus this season

Juventus are reportedly worried that Paulo Dybala will run down his contract at the club and leave as a free agent. The Argentinian's current deal expires at the end of next season and no progress has been made over a renewal.

According to Goal, Dybala is prepared to stay in Turin until his contract expires in order to leave as a free agent. Juventus are reportedly ready to part ways with the Argentine this summer, as they have lost patience with the forward due to his poor injury record.

Manchester United are reportedly in pole position to sign Dybala once his contract expires, but Juventus will look to try and sell the forward before that happens.

Juventus interested in Giorginio Wijnaldum

Giorginio Wijnaldum in action for Liverpool

Juventus are reportedly interested in bringing Liverpool contract-rebel Giorginio Wijnaldum to the club in the summer.

The Dutchman is in the last few months of his current deal at Liverpool and has shown no indications of wanting to extend his contract at the the club.

According to Football Italia, Liverpool are prepared to lose Wijnaldum for free in the summer and Andrea Pirlo is keen to bring him to Juventus. The Italian sees the midfielder as an improvement on what he currently has in that position and would like to wrap up a deal for the Dutchman as soon as possible.

