Juventus News Roundup: Juve make offer for Real Madrid star, Bernardeschi to make huge decision on future and more: 4 November 2020

Juventus take on Ferencvaros tonight in the UEFA Champions League as Andrea Pirlo hopes to steady the ship in a season where they've gotten off to a rocky start. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Juventus from 4 November 2020.

Pirlo says Barcelona made them understand the need to improve

Juventus v FC Barcelona: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Andrea Pirlo remains positive ahead of Juventus' Champions League clash with Ferencvaros but admitted that the match against Barcelona made them aware of their need to improve.

Juventus will need to register a win against the Hungarian side tonight to tighten their grip on qualification to the next round. Speaking to the press ahead of the game, Pirlo said,

“The match against Barcelona made us understand that we need to improve. Facing a great team so early on may have also done us good.

“We have studied Ferencvaros. They are a quality team and they have had two good games in the Champions League, in which they deserved more. They have a good game plan and excellent attacking players.

Federico Bernardeschi open to leaving Juventus

Federico Bernardeschi

Advertisement

Federico Bernardeschi has fallen down the pecking order at Juventus and is now reportedly looking to leave Turin, as per reports. Bernardeschi had the opportunity to leave Juventus in the summer but chose to stay at the club and fight for his place.

However, his playing time has come at a premium under Andrea Pirlo and the competition for a starting spot has intensified following the arrival of the likes of Federicho Chiesa, Kulusevski and Weston McKennie.

It doesn't look like Bernardeschi features in Pirlo's plans and as such, he won't be missed much at Juventus.

Federico Bernardeschi is open to leaving Juventus for the first time since he joined the club. [CM] pic.twitter.com/RF1RgP57qR — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) November 3, 2020

Juventus have made an offer for Sergio Ramos

Advertisement

Sergio Ramos

According to reports, the Bianconeri has made an offer for Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos. The Real Madrid defender has entered the final months of his contract and will be free to enter into a pre-contract agreement with a club of his choosing from January.

It is not clear whether or not Real Madrid will table a contract extension offer due to the financial strain on the club owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the report, journalist Eduardo Inda says,

“I know for sure that an Italian club has made an offer to Sergio Ramos on a free transfer for June, it’s Juventus . There is also PSG. on him. But Sergio would like to stay in Madrid. “